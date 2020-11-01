Which means we will find ourselves in a perfect moment for forgiveness.

Many people reading this just got madder. How dare I bring up a notion that many see as foolish, outdated and generally wrongheaded — especially in the context of politics? To my mind, forgiveness — a spiritual tenet that our deeply religious forebears revered — is the new

f-word. Think about it. Today, the once-forbidden, slang-for-sex

f-word is used with impunity on cable TV, sports playing fields, movie screens, kids’ playgrounds and in countless public spaces.

Mention forgiveness and you could get smacked.

This was recently suggested to me after I wrote an essay about a decades-old letter that inspired Black D.C. business owner Pamela Ferrell to explore her feelings about her wrongful shooting at age 15 by a White policeman. In the 1982 letter, Ferrell’s 60-something grandmother Nana — who’d stood watch over her granddaughter’s hospital bed after the officer blew out her grandchild’s front teeth — exhorted Ferrell not to let trauma turn her toward hate. I was surprised by the number of responses in the comments section that mocked Nana’s profound faith in God and condemned even the possibility that Ferrell might forgive her shooter (despite the word forgiveness never appearing in the piece).

The real benefits that forgiveness can provide became clear to me early in the pandemic, when everyone’s terror of a deadly, unfamiliar virus, combined with the challenges of sheltering in place, raised people’s judgment levels to stratospheric heights. Though I can be as critical as the next girl, I harbor few illusions about how toxic, depleting and addictive being judgmental can be. So at a moment in which we all had a 24/7 front-row seat to our cellmates’ selfishness, dirtiness and utter cluelessness, I reminded friends on Facebook of the saying, “Not forgiving someone is like taking poison and expecting the other person to die.” While most people thanked me, I was struck by several responses that were some variation of, “Are you kidding me?”

In fact, most of us struggled with forgiveness long before a virus upended our lives. In its traditional sense, forgiveness — pardoning others for their errors, prejudices and offenses — often feels impossible. Though forgiving is among the hardest things you can do, people who forgive are seen as weak, foolish and manipulated. Some 70 percent of Americans identify themselves as Christian, but we’re infinitely better at pointing out others’ transgressions than even attempting to muster the forgiveness Christ prescribed.

Yet who among us doesn’t want to be forgiven, whatever our offense? When we mess up, who doesn’t crave a pardon as generous as Jesus’s from the cross: “Forgive them, for they know not what they do”?

Most of us really are clueless as to the pain, slights and insults we routinely offer, especially to the people we care about most. As thrilled as we’d be for loved ones to pardon our missteps, we balk when called upon to offer them the forgiveness we crave. If absolving those we love is that hard, offering atonement to our political “enemies” is out of the question. Yet I can’t help feeling our cancel-culture country desperately needs more forgiveness.

How could I encourage people to explore something everybody desires but no one wants to give? Googling the word “forgiveness” for clues, I was intrigued by a link for something called Radical Forgiveness — and saw that books, a website and a list of coaches were attached. Pulling up a mental chair, I found the link for a metro-D.C. coach who teaches RF and clicked. The photo of a smiling, 60-ish White man described as having a military background stared back at me.

I inhaled. Though some of my most cherished buddies actually are White men — hey, Tim, Chris and Garth! — the face of Jon-Paul deLange conjured thoughts of other White men, men whose fear and contempt for people who look like me fueled tragedies like slavery, Jim Crow and my brother’s unwarranted death by police. What if this guy was a hater, too? Fingers frozen on my computer keys, I confronted my own experience-fueled unforgiveness. As a Black woman, wife and mother, I despise nothing more than stereotyping’s diminishing effects. Yet I felt tempted to allow a narrowly selected array of presumptions that ignored warm and fulfilling encounters I’ve had with White friends, co-workers and neighbors to keep me from phoning deLange — to discuss, of all things, forgiveness.

Inhaling again, I called him.

The gentle-voiced man who answered is a retired 30-year Army officer who most recently served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Asked about Radical Forgiveness, deLange, who lives in Ashburn, Va., began by describing the three types of forgiveness. First is the victim-based variety most of us grew up with, often grounded in our childhood religions. Usually, it’s our response to some version of, “ ‘Something bad happened to me, and the perpetrator must pay,’ ” he says. “We try to forgive, but keep feeling like a victim because nothing is repaired.” Next is “extraordinary forgiveness,” the type demonstrated by Nelson Mandela’s unfathomable exoneration of the jailers who imprisoned him for 27 years, and by those parents of murdered children we’ve read about who somehow pardon their children’s killers. Such off-the-chart forgiveness makes less-saintlike people suspect that absolution is beyond their reach, says deLange. “But forgiveness is meant for everybody.”

Which brings us to Radical Forgiveness. Created by British author Colin Tipping, RF is designed to help us see that the things that hurt and create setbacks for us are opportunities and teaching moments. “It turns the notion of victimhood on its head by suggesting that the experiences in our lives don’t happen to us, but for us,” says deLange. Unpleasant experiences “reveal something about us that we are meant to heal. They also highlight our feelings of separation, separation from God and from each other. If we play the blame game, we miss the growth and transformation the experience could provide.”

What could be more separating — and blame-producing — than today’s political climate? That the election could provide a positive teaching moment seems dubious. How did we get so dug in to our warring perspectives that perceiving anything resembling oneness appears impossible?

Let’s start with mom and dad. Most of us are deeply and unconsciously influenced by our parents, says deLange, whose Dutch mother and father immigrated to the United States after enduring multiple hardships during World War II. The fear and scarcity his parents lived with “informed my values and choices I struggled with. Parents bring their childhood trauma into adulthood and share it with their children. It’s little wonder that most of us are predisposed to see things a certain way.”

That made sense. My hesitation with calling this openhearted man was probably informed as much by my late parents’ countless brushes with racism — not to mention Black people’s brutal history in this country — as by hurtful events in my own life. Radical Forgiveness helps shift these baked-in perspectives. “It’s difficult to put into practice,” deLange admits. “We live this life as we’ve been programmed to, with . . . prejudices and perspectives that have become our truth.” Asking ourselves questions like, “How can I see this situation differently?” and “What can I learn here to feel less separate from others?” can help.

George Floyd’s recent killing was a seismic example of how seeing things differently can shift a nation. An Army employee who now leads a staff of 70 at Fort Belvoir, deLange says that as vicious as Floyd’s slaying was, “it wasn’t as if incidents like it hadn’t happened many times before.” Because all seven excruciating minutes and 46 seconds were captured on camera — during a pandemic in which people had ample time to consider what could fuel such cruelty — the killing “reached enough people to create a tipping point for the nation — enough for millions to finally say, ‘Enough is enough.’ ”

It’s not surprising that for a lifetime military man like deLange, watching the actions of Derek Chauvin — “a person in uniform, who’s symbolic of the system” — could be especially troubling. “It was as though that incident symbolized 400 years of . . . of dominance,” deLange says. “It was a perfect illustration of why racial justice is needed.” Realizing that Chauvin might seem to represent him, “I had to prove that he does not.” Inspired to initiate one-on-one conversations with every African American in his division, deLange was “blown away by some of what I heard about how systemic racism affects people.” One staffer, a single mother of two young boys who lives near him, burst into tears describing her despair “over what could happen to her sons when they go out to play — and we’re in a great neighborhood,” he says. “Too few White people have absorbed that this is how Black people live — with worry and fear hanging over them all the time.” As a White man hearing his employees’ pain, “part of me . . . felt lost,” deLange says. When he asked the staffers, ‘What more can I do to show you I’m not like [Chauvin]?’ ” each gave the same directive: Keep reaching out. “Start a dialogue. Keep the dialogue going.”

Their reassurance offered deLange a bit of Radical Forgiveness — for himself. “When I asked what else I could do and their response was, ‘Keep doing what you’re doing’ . . . it felt like healing for me. Part of the forgiveness process is that it doesn’t have to be earth-shattering. Sometimes it’s a small conversation.”

But having conversations isn’t always easy, as demonstrated by my hesitation to ring up deLange and by the shock some newly woke White people felt when Black associates whom they barely knew politely said, “Step back,” when they cornered them with Floyd-inspired questions and confessions.

Forgiveness can feel so complex and challenging that I understand why many never even consider it. Yet anyone who dismisses it as weakness is being dishonest. What’s weak about attempting something that requires so much courage, few seriously attempt it? But our fear of forgiveness misses the point. Contrary to popular opinion, forgiveness isn’t a gift to our offenders. It’s for us. It doesn’t mean I have to let whoever wounded me off the hook or sanction his hurtful actions. Forgiveness A) acknowledges that my offender is, like me, a flawed human being, and B) helps me release the pain his or her behavior brought me, removing some of the charge that would otherwise keep brutalizing me, day after day. In many cases, I can forgive people for their bad behavior while arranging never to see them again, or at least ensuring they’re never given another chance to mistreat me.

Whatever happens on Election Day, I’ll try to keep reminding myself that I can still despise people’s platforms, point out their hypocrisy, and — depending on who wins — celebrate, pray for patience, or protest in the streets. All while acknowledging each of my “enemies” as being like me: another struggling-not-to-be-messed-up child of God. Forgiveness isn’t about me saving them. It’s about saving my own precious self from the pain of judging them because hey, I deserve it.

Now that’s radical.