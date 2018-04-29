A man was killed Saturday night as he walked across Route 301 in Prince George’s County, Maryland State Police said Sunday.

The man, who died at the scene, walked “directly” into the path of a Chrysler that was heading south near Berry Street in Brandywine, police said in a statement. Authorities have not released his name.

The driver of the Chrysler, James Williams II, 28, of Clinton, had a child with him, police said. Neither Williams nor the child was injured in the crash, which occurred about 9 p.m.

Investigators said they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, but did not elaborate.

The streets around the crash site were closed until shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday.

No charges have been filed. The policeinvestigation continues.