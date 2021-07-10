“It’s generally hard for poor people to access the benefits they’re entitled to, but we did not know it would be this difficult,” said Allison Hrabar, a tenants’ advocate who has helped train and organize volunteers. “The program is supposed to be for anyone who was financially impacted or lost income during covid, which I think covers most people. But the reality is, it’s so much more complicated than losing a job. Maybe your hours got cut. Maybe you’re paying more to support family members. Maybe you just weren’t able to sell food on the street like you have been your whole life.”