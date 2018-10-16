The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Northeast Washington. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

The Catholic Archdiocese of Washington on Monday put out a list of 31 clergy it says have been credibly accused of sexually abusing minors. The list includes men who are priests of the archdiocese and men who are members of religious orders who were working in schools or parishes of the archdiocese. An archdiocesan spokesman told The Washington Post that other information will come out “for months” in other categories.

The priests are: Francis A. Benham, Salvatore F. Bucca, Raymond C. Callahan, C. Thomas Chleboski, Aaron J. Cote, Joseph B. Coyne, Russell Lowell Dillard, R. Joseph Dooley, John W. Eccleston, James A. Finan, Roger P. Gallagher, Edward T. Hartel, William E. Krouse, James V. Lannon, Paul E. Lavin, Thomas W. Lyons, Peter M. McCutcheon, Arthur J. O’Brien, Robert J. Petrella, James J. Powderly, Edward B. Pritchard, Walter Dayton Salisbury, Thomas S. Schaefer, James A. Scott, Timothy F. Slevin, Alphonsus M. Smith, Dan P. Stallings, William M. Stock, Paul T. Twiddy, Ronald J. Tully, Miguel Umana Zelaya.

More information about the men is at: adw.org/about-us/policies-and-resources/accused-clergy/