In 1968, the business owners in Northeast Washington used to refer to the pastor — who knew every entrepreneur, homeowner, newcomer and child — as “the mayor of H Street.”

Then H Street burned. And the neighborhood and the church that was the heart of it would never be the same.

“Never, ever did it fully recoup,” Forrest Stith, now 83, said about the street that once called him the mayor.

The stately brick building that houses Douglas Memorial United Methodist Church was planted on the corner of 11th and H streets NE nearly a century before the riots that tore the corridor apart in the six days after the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. But the years just before the riots were the church’s high point, the zenith of a vital institution of black life in Washington. And 50 years later, the church is still marked by 1968, struggling for money and members amid the new prosperity that has risen up around it.

Douglas was a predominantly white church from its founding until the 1950s, when in the postwar period, much of its congregation, like other white Washingtonians around them, began moving to the newly popular suburbs. With the churchgoers departing for Maryland, the Baltimore-Washington conference of the United Methodist Church decided to make a major change on the corner of 11th and H.

The existing congregation shut down. And the conference went looking for a new pastor, one who could reinvent Douglas.

At Drew Theological School in Madison, N.J., they found Stith, about to graduate. Just 24 years old and an African American raised in what he described as “99, 100 percent white” Nebraska, Stith was a risky choice — but denominational leaders gambled that he could be the one to resurrect Douglas. He was skilled at connecting with young people and strangers. And he was up for the challenge. “When you’re that young, you try anything,” he said. He took the offer of a one-year guaranteed salary, bought the cheapest car he could, and moved to Washington.

The youthful new preacher quickly attracted a following. Among the first people who showed up: Hazel Franklin, who graduated from Howard University that summer of 1958 when Stith was new in town.

Sixty years later, Franklin is the longest-standing member of Douglas. In the early days, she and other charter members totaling about 40 set to work helping Stith build Douglas a new congregation — a black congregation, for the first time.



Hazel Franklin has been at Douglas Memorial United Methodist Church, near the H Street Corridor, since 1958. (Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post)

Stith was always out on the street, learning intimately the gradations of each and every block that he considered his ministry. He knew where the renters were and where the residents owned their homes. He knew the owners of the barber shop and the dry cleaner and the funeral parlor, and each one of the liquor stores.

“I just started walking. I walked the streets six days a week and had services one day,” he said. “I even knocked on doors. This was 1958. You could actually knock on doors then. I’d say, ‘Services on Sunday. Why don’t you come see us?’ ”

Membership grew every year. Nine years after Stith started preaching to 40 people, he was preaching to 300 each Sunday. And the thriving church was a center of black life from North Capitol Street to Benning Road.

“In those city blocks, I became the sole organizer for something happening,” Stith remembers. “We had other groups at the church throughout the year. Alcoholics Anonymous met there every week. Civic associations met there. Oh Lord, everything I can think of met there. It was just a community center. It was the largest building in the whole six- or seven-block area. We kind of opened it up to that.”

In the summertime, Douglas ran a camp that fed neighborhood children daily. Church volunteers canvassed H Street, getting local businesses to contribute to the costs of the camp and even persuading a bakery to donate bread every morning.

And as the civil rights movement inspired the nation, the church found history at its front door. When busloads of people arrived for the 1963 March on Washington, Douglas welcomed them, letting travelers who arrived at 3 or 4 in the morning rest a few hours on cots in the church before heading to the Mall to hear King and the other speakers.

After Stith had spent nine years at Douglas, the conference decided to reassign him, at age 33, to a church in Baltimore in 1967. By early 1968, the conference put Douglas in the hands of another young black pastor, the Rev. Joshua Hutchins.

And then, on April 4, 1968, King was shot while standing on a balcony at Memphis’s Lorraine Motel. And as the church’s members began to grieve with all of black America, the frustrations of young black Washingtonians exploded outside their sanctuary.

H Street was one of the central locations of the rioting. And all those businesses that had come together to support the children of the church camp — the five-and-dimes, the bakery, the dry cleaner — were victims of the looting and destruction. While Hutchins prayed with community members, Stith recalls, shop owners called him in Baltimore.

“The merchants who I’d worked with on H Street Northeast called me and begged me to come to Washington and stop the children — stop my children — from rioting and breaking their windows, ” he said.

But Stith stayed in Baltimore, busy responding to similar unrest there.

In Washington, Hutchins and the church members at Douglas sent up prayers as they watched the violence. Franklin hated the destruction. She agonized over the looting of businesses that she knew her poorest neighbors, those who could not afford transportation to anywhere but H Street, relied on daily.



The original sanctuary of the Douglas Memorial United Methodist Church needs repairs and can no longer be used. (Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post)

But while she said she had no sympathy with the rioters, she shared their frustrations over the lack of employment, poor housing and other ills. “From time to time, you just get to a point, at a level that you don’t want to think about peaceful solutions,” she said.

The church members did what they felt the church should always do. “I know that we have always had our doors open,” Franklin said.

A place to get a drink of water, to use the bathroom, to seek respite on a suddenly frightening street — Douglas was open. And the church building was spared.

But afterward, when Franklin walked the streets, she saw broken glass and trash everywhere. She heard the quiet conversations as people milled about, dumbfounded: “More or less disgust, looking at the ruins. Could there have been a better way? These were people who were hurt to the core.”

Those who were around then still remember the businesses that suddenly vanished from their lives. Franklin and her colleagues used to all pile into one car on their lunch breaks at Howard and drive over to their favorite waffle shop on 14th Street. After the riots burned that corridor, she never went back for another waffle. Stith remembers a shop where churchgoers bought toys and clothes; the white store owner’s daughter volunteered at the church summer camp. The shop never reopened, and the family left.

The church that had been known for its leadership on thriving H Street tried to be a leader in its healing. Hutchins, who died of cancer in 1991, took on one role after another: coordinator of citizen participation in the H Street Redevelopment Plan, president of the Capitol East Community Organization, supervising pastor of the Black Community Developers Program.

But renewal came very, very slowly. And when it arrived in the 21st century, the revitalization that swept in new condos and bars and a streetcar — and affluent white residents — did not come through Douglas’s doors. The church has fewer than 70 members, none of whom are new residents of the neighborhood, and Franklin complains that H Street is so crowded with young bar hoppers that the church cannot even hold meetings on Saturdays anymore because there is no parking.

These days, Franklin wears many hats at Douglas. She is the treasurer, the interim chair of the finance committee, the head of the anniversary celebration, the Tuesday Bible class teacher, the unofficial historian, and the one who knows how to contact the plumber when the pipes leak.

On Sundays, the small congregation sits in folding chairs in the unadorned social hall below the sanctuary, because the beautiful meeting space above, with its original wooden pews and soaring organ, is unfit for occupancy. A stained-glass window cracked in a storm and the church did not have the money to fix it, so now it hangs open. Birds fly in, scattering feathers on the pews.

Franklin went up there recently to inspect the damage. The door opened, and a blast of cold air hit her, but mercifully no pigeons that day.

She sat in a pew to reminisce. So many good memories in this space from over the past 60 years. But as the stories spilled out, every so often she would glance over at the gaping hole in the window, and her eyes would fill with pain.

“This is where we want to be. We want to be back upstairs in our sanctuary. We’re going to have to really make a plea for help,” she said. Franklin has the audacious goal of celebrating the church’s May anniversary — which she is chairing — in a restored sanctuary.

She has seen this church keep its doors open for 60 years, trying to bless the neighborhood. Somehow, she thinks, the church will be blessed now.