Trump administration officials have discussed ways to circumvent the confidentiality of census responses, according to documents filed Friday in a California legal challenge to adding a citizenship question to the decennial survey.

The subject came up after a Democratic lawmaker asked whether responses to the survey could ever be shared with law enforcement agencies, something that has been strictly illegal according to federal law governing the census.

After Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Ca) asked whether the Justice Department agreed with a 2010 memo it had issued saying the Patriot Act could not override the confidentiality of the Census, department officials discussed how to answer the question in a way that left the answer open.

In a June 12 email, Justice Department attorney Ben Aguinaga suggested to acting assistant attorney general John Gore that they not say “too much” in response to Gomez’s question, in case the issue were to “come up later for renewed debate.”

Confidentiality is considered to a sacred cow of the census and crucial to the success of the constitutionally-mandated count, which surveys each household in the country every ten years. It is enshrined in the Census Act, which says the Commerce Department, which oversees the survey, cannot share the data with any other government agency or court. Violators are subject to up to five years in federal prison and up to $250,000 in fines.

The email was included in documents filed in San Francisco federal court for a trial slated to begin in January.

The email appeared to leave open the possibility of reconsidering the 2010 memo, which was issued at the time of the first decennial census to be conducted after the 9-11 attacks which prompted the creation of the Patriot Act.

The Department of Justice declined to comment on the email or on whether census confidentiality is subject to debate. Acting Census Bureau director Ron Jarmin has blogged about the importance of confidentiality of the count.

The debate comes at a time when immigrant communities feel beseiged and are already worried about participating in the count, which determines the allocation of $800 billion a year in federal funds along with congressional aportionment.

Six lawsuits have challenged the administration’s decision to add a citizenship question to the count, saying it will dissuade immigrants and their families from filling out the forms and lead to an inaccurate and more costly count.

If there is additional uncertainty about whether their responses will be protected, that would further undermine the count, census experts say.

“It could reinforce fears about how this adminsitration could use census responses,” said Terri Ann Lowenthal, a former staff director of the House census oversight subcommittee.. Gomez’s question “should have been an easy opportunity for the Justice Department to reaffirm that there is an ironclad wall around personal census responses.”

Tom Wolf, counsel with the Democracy Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, which has filed briefs in the current lawsuits, said the Justice Department does not have the authority to change the rules over census confidentiality; that would have to come from an act of Congress.

“The Census Act makes it absolutely clear that individual census responses cannot leave the Commerce Department” and that general census data cannot be shared for law enforcement purposes, he said. “The Department of Justice has absolutely no say in whether the census data can be shared; (it) has to follow federal statutes just like everyone else.”