Copies of the 2010 Census forms in Phoenix. The government plans to add a question about citizenship status to the 2020 U.S. Census, a move that brought swift condemnation from Democrats who said it would intimidate immigrants and discourage them from participating. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

The Trump administration Monday took the unusual step of asking an appeals court to halt a trial underway over a census citizenship question before waiting for a federal judge’s ruling on the request.

The emergency request, filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in New York, came a day after the government asked Judge Jesse M. Furman of Manhattan’s Southern District Court to stay the trial, for which closing arguments are scheduled for next Tuesday.

The trial is one of several contesting the government’s March decision to add the question to the 2020 Census, with the rationale that it is necessary to enforcing the Voting Rights Act. But opponents see it a partisan move that will depress response rates in Democrat-majority jurisdictions with a high portion of immigrants. They say the question, which has not undergone the rigorous testing generally done when adding new material to the forms, could scare immigrants and their families from completing the form.

The government has tried multiple times to stop or delay the trial. In the latest request, it argued that because the Supreme Court said last week it will hear a case over whether Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross can be questioned about his decision to add the question, the trial should be halted until that ruling, expected in February.

Furman and the appeals court had ruled that Ross could be deposed, but the Supreme Court had temporarily halted his questioning. New York Attorney General Barbara D. Underwood, who is leading the plaintiffs in the New York case, said she believes she can win the case even without Ross’s testimony based on documents already filed in the case.

Legal experts familiar with the case immediately questioned the government’s motives in attempting again to delay the case.

“The administration’s litigation tactics are violating the basic rules of court procedure in the same way that the administration’s decision to add the citizenship question violates the basic rules for a full, fair and accurate census — rushing to achieve a political end and throwing all the rules to the wind,” said Thomas Wolf, counsel with the Democracy Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, which has filed briefs in the current lawsuits.

In its request, the government wrote: “Although this Court and the Supreme Court previously denied the government’s request to stay district court proceedings pending the Supreme Court’s resolution of the government’s then-pending petition . . . the Supreme Court’s decision to grant the petition is a significant change in circumstances that merits revisiting the question whether a stay is justified.”

The government quoted Justice Neil M. Gorsuch noting that when the Supreme Court announces it will review a given case, lower courts should “normally” stay proceedings and “await further guidance.”

The government explained that it had not waited for Furman to rule on its request and instead moved on to the appeals court because Furman had given plaintiffs until Tuesday at 4 p.m. to respond to it, “thus implicitly denying the government’s request for an immediate stay.”

Wolf argued that the government is trying to see what it can get away with legally.

“After seeing the lengths to which the administration is going to escape accountability in the courts, can there really be any question about the lengths it’s willing to go to politicize and corrupt the census?” he said. “The question now is whether the courts will give the administration incentive to violate the rules by giving it the drastic and unusual relief it’s seeking.”