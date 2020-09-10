By law, the state population totals that will be used to reapportion seats in the House of Representatives for the next decade must be delivered to the president by Dec. 31 of the census year.

The shortened timeline is at odds with statements from senior bureau officials who had said the bureau could no longer provide a complete and accurate count by the end of the year, and it sparked legal challenges. Koh last week temporarily blocked the bureau from winding down the count after the government said it had already started doing so, until a hearing set for Sept. 17.

Members of Congress have also expressed concern about the change in schedule, saying a rushed count will lead to an inaccurate census, particularly in areas already behind in being counted.

At a hearing of the House Oversight Committee on Thursday, Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) questioned why the administration initially asked for the Oct. 31 extension and then reversed itself, even as an internal census document showed bureau officials warning that the shortened time would significantly damage the count.

“We do not have the full story,” she said, adding that statements from White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows implied that the administration had reversed its request to try “to control apportionment this year while (Trump) is still in office.” Census data is used to reapportion House seats every 10 years, to guide redistricting and to distribute over $1.5 trillion in federal funding.

Maloney said an undercount would harm Republican states as well as Democrat ones. Noting that such states as Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Utah could be harmed by an inaccurate count, she added, “That’s why a number of Republican senators have come out in support of extending the deadlines.”

A House coronavirus relief package approved the administration’s April request for a later end to the count that would have pushed the reporting deadline for apportionment to April 30. But a draft of a Senate coronavirus package has not included mention of the change. Congressional approval is required to change the reporting date.

Census experts have noted that the shortened count is only one part of the problem: The administration’s new timeline shortens the period for analyzing and correcting problems with the data from six months to three, and cuts out crucial steps from that stage.

Also on Thursday, Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) and 19 other senators wrote to Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham asking for details on how census data will be used to apportion House seats in light of the shortened count and a July presidential memo calling for undocumented immigrants to be excluded from the count, which sparked its own lawsuits.