The appointments — and their timing at a crucial point in data collection for the decennial count — elicited outrage among Democrats and census experts.

“The idea of adding high-level officials to the Census Bureau willy-nilly from the White House has never happened,” said former bureau director Kenneth Prewitt, adding that the move seemed motivated by similar goals as a controversial citizenship question the Supreme Court struck down last year.

“They have no job description, we don’t know what they’re going to do,” he said of the new appointees. “It seems the White House is trying to get some political control over the census at this sensitive time . . . someone who can take direct orders from the White House which influence the census in a fashion that will produce the likelihood of higher counts in red states.”

Cogley has written articles critical of President Trump’s impeachment, saying in a November report in the Washington Examiner that the case for an impeachable offense was implausible because “the president would have needed to get congressional approval to conclusively rescind . . . funds, regardless of what his motives for wanting to do so might have been.”

Korzeniewski was a campaign adviser to YouTube personality Joseph Saladino, who ran for Congress in Staten Island last year and whose race- and gender-baiting videos the New Yorker described as “ham-fisted attempts to contribute to the culture war.”

A bureau spokesperson said Cogley will report to Census Bureau director Steven Dillingham and will have one staff member, Korzeniewski, reporting to him. “Both will support the director from a policy standpoint, especially in relation to present demands and future innovations of the Census Bureau,” he said.

Korzeniewski was a local census field manager in the bureau’s New York Regional Office during earlier operations of the 2020 Census, and both men “have been working on Census Bureau Issues since April as a senior advisor and advisor at the Department of Commerce,” the spokesperson said via email. The Census Bureau is overseen by the Commerce Department.

A LinkedIn profile for an Adam Korzeniewski said he worked for Commerce for three months beginning in April. Before that, he spent five months as a field manager with the Census Bureau, from December 2019 until April. He also is listed as having worked as a self-employed political consultant from April 2018 to December 2019; and as a general manager for Dollaride, the ride-sharing van company, for six months beginning in January 2019. He served in the Marines for five years beginning in 2007.

The LinkedIn profile was later listed as unavailable, as was a profile for Cogley.

Data from the decennial census is used to determine congressional apportionments, redistricting and around $1.5 trillion in annual federal funding. So far, 61.6 percent of households have responded to the 2020 count, which is being conducted largely digitally for the first time ever.

Those who don’t self-respond will be the hardest to count, and include more people who are low-income, young, minorities and renters. Follow-up with those households typically includes door-knocking, but the pandemic has forced the bureau to postpone such tactics until later in the year, presenting additional challenges to conducting an accurate count.

In a census that has been hit with unusual challenges, from lawsuits over the citizenship question to delays and suspensions in operations because of covid-19, census experts expressed concern about the motivation behind appointments.

Terri Ann Lowenthal, a former staff director of the House census oversight subcommittee, called them “inappropriate,” adding that they “suggest possible political interference that could undermine a comprehensive effort to reach historically undercounted population groups.”

Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee, called them “yet another unprecedented attempt by the Trump Administration to politicize the 2020 Census.”

Examples of politicization could include opening offices differentially so as to not count areas with minority populations as well as other areas; attempting to influence the bureau’s economic surveys; or making statements implying that data could be shared with immigration authorities, though such sharing is illegal.

But former Census Bureau director John Thompson said such actions would not be tolerated by career staff.

“If they tried to do anything the Census Bureau staff would walk out and there would be lawsuits challenging it based on the Administrative Procedure Act,” the same act that helped challengers block the citizenship question from being added to the survey, he said.

“In the major statistical agencies there’s this ethos that ‘We’re not going to be partisan, we’re going to protect individual privacy, and if we see any attempt to mess with this, we’re going to walk out en masse.’ ”