The constitutional amendment to create a nonpartisan redistricting commission easily passed the legislature in February. But it won’t take effect unless it passes a second time. Then the amendment would need to win approval from voters.

If the proposal fails to pass, redistricting would fall to the Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam and the Legislature that Democrats recently took control of.

Republican lawmakers say Democrats will abandon the amendment out of their own self-interest.

