Those in attendance were living proof of what the woman said. Some were more than 30 years clean. Others less than a month. For all of them, not dying was just the beginning. There was a whole lot more to come — like learning to live, clean and sober, one day at a time.

The progress reports they shared made for a veritable cornucopia of gratitude.

One said he’d stopped using heroin two years ago and was pleased when his mother finally noticed the change. “Now she doesn’t hide her pocketbook when I come to visit,” he said. No longer desperate for a fix, he no longer steals her money — or anybody else’s, he said. “I’m working on making amends.”

Another man spoke about the joy of “waking up” after a night’s sleep — instead of “coming to” or having to be “revived” after overdosing on heroin laced with fentanyl.

A woman who had been clean for a year said, “When I look in the mirror, I like the person I see, for a change.”

This is not to imply that NA is a panacea, that you can just waltz into a meeting and your recovery from addiction is guaranteed. It doesn’t work that way. It takes work. The good news is that you’ll find those willing to work with you.

But in the District, so much more help is needed.

The vast majority of the city’s drug overdose fatalities are because of opioids. And those fatalities are concentrated in Wards 7 and 8, both of which are predominantly black, have the highest rate of crime in the District, and have large numbers of people struggling to keep their heads above water.

There are more than 160,000 people living in the wards, but there are only three supermarkets in the area. There’s just one full-service hospital, and it is slated to close in 2023. That kind of isolation and callous disregard for well being can create its own brand of psychic pain.

For someone already traumatized by violence and poverty, opioids might sound like a good way to spell relief.

In December last year, District officials announced a nearly $33 million effort to cut opioid overdose deaths in half by the end of 2020. Now, at the halfway mark, the plan is still being pieced together.

Meanwhile, opioid deaths appear to be going up, not down — averaging 20 fatalities a month between January and September this year, compared with 17 deaths a month during that same period in 2018, according to the D.C. Medical Examiner’s Office.

For addicts who need help now — who just can’t wait for the city to get its act together — NA and Alcoholics Anonymous may be the last best hope for staying alive.

Certainly no recovery programs are more accessible and more equitable than NA and AA.

Still, neither is a substitute for the medical attention required to prevent deaths from drugs as potent as fentanyl, which is replacing heroin as the drug of choice among many users. The city should hasten its stated goal to provide “timely access to high-quality substance use disorder treatment and recovery support services.”

Some at the NA meeting spoke of being “re-treads,” meaning they’d suffered relapses but got themselves clean again.

As fentanyl, which is far more powerful than heroin, increases its hold on users because of the ease in producing it, the chances of returning after a relapse will become slimmer.

That next hit may well be the last.

So it is moving to hear those in recovery talk about their journeys.

“I used to spend the day using drugs and spend the night in abandoned buildings,” one man said. He was hooked on crack cocaine. “I’d sleep on milk carton crates wondering if I should use my coat for a blanket or a pillow.”

He laughed at the insanity of it all now. But at the tine, there wasn’t anything funny about his pitiful predicament.

Someone else read a passage from the NA handbook:

“We feel that our approach to the problem of addiction is completely realistic, for the therapeutic value of one addict helping another is without parallel.”

That prompted a man who had many years of sobriety to share some wisdom with a newcomer.

“No drug can kill you — not heroin, fentanyl, oxy or crack — if you don’t use it,” the older man said.

The younger man let his chin rest on his chest as the message sank in. Then, as if a lightbulb had been turned on, he looked up at the older man and smiled.

“I hear that,” he said.

His mother probably told him the same thing a million times — and he hadn’t heard a word.

A woman at the meeting recalled that not long after she’d stopped drinking alcohol and using drugs, her brother asked her to buy him a beer. She refused. And he became indignant. “He said NA was a cult and that I had been brainwashed,” she recalled.

Being a drug-addled zombie, no problem with that. Taking steps to kick a drug habit and build a new life? Must be in a cult.

She handled it though.

“I just said my brain needed washing,” she recalled.

How much worse would the opioid crisis be if there were no NA?

How many more might be on the road to recovery if the District had a plan in place to offer more help?

