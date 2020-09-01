Ralph was hired on the spot as a “skilled extra.” His task was to play tennis on the courts next to Lauinger Library while Lee Jay Cobb and Jason Miller walked by discussing the strange goings on in the Georgetown community, including the death of a priest. (The courts have since been replaced by dorms.)

“One of the players on the next court was Linda Tuero, who was an internationally ranked player,” wrote Ralph of Arlington. “Later, she married William Peter Blatty, who had written the novel that was the basis for the film.”

Ralph later taught at the university. “For many years, I invited my Georgetown students to have dinner at our home — so that we could have an off-campus discussion,” he wrote. “I usually also showed them my ‘30 seconds of fame.’ ”

Andy Andrusia of Silver Spring was hired for an outdoor party scene in 1962’s “Advise & Consent” that was shot at the Tregaron estate in Cleveland Park. Andy played bass in the Meyer Davis dance band. From 5 p.m. till 3 the next morning, he and the other musicians played the same tune — “Just One of Those Things” — over and over as director Otto Preminger shouted orders.

The scene made it into the film, but the music was dubbed in by studio staff players under the direction of bandleader Jerry Fielding.

Wrote Andy: “At one of the breaks, Henry Fonda asked my advice on fingering of his guitar that he was learning to play.”

Gina Croci had a special attribute for her appearance as an extra in 1968’s “Wild in the Streets”: She looked like a hippie. The film is about the younger generation taking over and putting anyone older than 30 in camps and keeping them high on LSD.

“My friend and I were somewhere in D.C. shopping when someone came up to us and asked if we would like to make $20 running and acting hysterically with a mob of teenagers for a movie that was being made,” wrote Gina, who lives in Woodbridge.

Did she ever! Gina said she and her friend were never paid — isn’t that just typical of the Man? — but they didn’t care: “We were with our generation of hippies and in a movie to boot!”

Speaking of hippies, Matt Gorman was among thousands of extras in 1979’s “Hair,” the finale of which was shot on the Mall.

“To entice us all to show up, Bonnie Raitt was giving a free concert,” wrote Matt of Chevy Chase.

“They held us back on one side of the field and then yelled, ‘Run!’ ”

As Matt approached the stage, he saw that no one was guarding the stairs up — so he just kept running until he found himself onstage as the band continued to play.

When “Hair” came out, Matt was in Spain, doing a gap year before entering Georgetown.

Wrote Matt: “I went to the movie over there and when I noticed my friends from our high school, Walt Whitman, and me on screen, I spontaneously yelled, in English, ‘That’s me and my friends!’ Most didn’t understand and the rest didn’t believe me.”

On a sweltering August day in 2005, Betsy Tebow went to the Marine Corps Memorial in Arlington to be part of the dedication scene in Clint Eastwood’s “Flags of Our Fathers.”

“During the costume fitting a week or so earlier, an extra showed up who was being outfitted to portray Dwight Eisenhower,” wrote Betsy of Silver Spring. “As a child of a World War II Army veteran, I was thrilled to be in the room with Ike, even if only in a Hollywood alternative universe.”

Capitol offense

In my column Monday about movie cars, I mentioned a scene from Sylvester Stallone’s “F.I.S.T.” shot in front of the Russell Senate Office Building. In my Tuesday column, I said the scene was in front of the U.S. Capitol. Which was it?

It was the Russell Building, the District’s Bob Mulderig reminded me. He should know. He was there that day.