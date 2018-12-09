Columnist

Did you see that item that popped up on the Internet last week, a throwback to a New York Times story from Dec. 7, 1938, about the divorce of actress Bette Davis from her first husband, Harmon Nelson? In his divorce testimony, Nelson complained that one of the reasons he wanted to end their marriage was that he was reduced to just sitting around the house while his wife read, “to an unnecessary degree.”

The same day that news broke — or re-broke, I guess — came word that actress Amber Heard loves to read so much that she constantly had a book in her hand on the set of her new film, “Aquaman.” This apparently irritated co-star Jason Momoa so much that whenever Heard put down the book to shoot her scenes, he would rip out the last few pages.

I think Nelson and Momoa would have gotten along splendidly, the pair of dummies.

Except for sleeping, I can’t think of a single thing I spend more time doing than reading. In fact, I’m reading right now. And I bet you are, too!

I get nervous when I don’t have reading material close at hand. Of course, I get nervous when I do have reading material close at hand, too. So much to read and so little time.

It’s what Einstein called the New Yorker Magazine Paradox: If one twin goes into space and the other stays on Earth, neither is going to finish reading all the New Yorkers, which are going to pile up on the coffee table and by the side of the bed: great stacks of glossy, guilt-inducing paper.

Sure, I flip through the pages and look at all the cartoons, but my well-intentioned plan to read that article about the bauxite mines of Patagonia doesn’t come to pass, even if I did read the Shouts and Murmurs.

The New Yorker brings me a certain amount of anxiety not only because I miss a few stories, but also because I think I miss entire issues. I’m convinced that the New Yorker has ghost issues. These are issues that never seem to make it to my mailbox.

Now, this could be because they’re lost in the mail — or filched by a letter carrier who’s really interested in bauxite — but I have a nagging suspicion they never existed at all. Every few weeks when I’m skimming the letters from readers at the front of the magazine, I’ll see something along the lines of, “Your recent article on [that thing that interests John Kelly more than anything else in the world] left much to be desired.”

Wait, what? I never saw that article. How could I have missed it? Wouldn’t I have come across it while looking at the cartoons? I go through my pile of unread New Yorkers in vain.

It’s possible the New Yorker is gaslighting me, is gaslighting all of us, is making up letters about ersatz stories just to make us feel worse than we already do. (I have my suspicions about the cartoon-caption contest, too.)

Magazines are just one part of my reading diet. There’s this newspaper, of course, and there are books, one or two of which I’ve always got going. (I just finished reading a biography of the tabloid photographer Weegee and am a few chapters into a novel called “Milkman.”)

I read tweets and Facebook posts, fortune-cookie fortunes, emails, junk mail, street signs, billboards, bumper stickers, dashboard warning lights, the backs of cereal boxes, the fronts of sweatshirts, the warnings printed on onionskin paper and folded in with prescription medicine bottles, holiday letters, tombstone inscriptions, news channel chyrons . . .

Speaking of which, have you ever noticed how often news channel chyrons use a single open quote mark rather than an apostrophe? Billboards and TV commercials, too. It irritates me when I see “Beto mulling ‘20 bid” or “No payments ‘til July.”

Hmm. That might make a good New Yorker story. Or maybe it already did.

Helping Hand

We are exactly half way into this year’s Washington Post Helping Hand campaign, our annual fundraising drive for worthy local charities. How are we doing? Well, our goal is to raise $225,000 by Jan. 4. So far, Post readers have donated a total of $70,418 to Bright Beginnings, N Street Village and So Others Might Eat.

That’s a nice chunk of change. The momentum is headed in the right direction. But we can’t afford to coast. We have four weeks to raise $154,582. If you’ve been planning on giving, please do it now. Simply go to posthelpinghand.com and click on any of the buttons marked “Donate.”

Thank you.

