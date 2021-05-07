In western Fairfax County, showers skedaddled in time to reveal glorious views of billowing clouds seemingly afire with the orange rays of the setting sun.
But farther to the east, clouds still covered the sky, concealing the setting sun, and providing only a kind of visual catalogue of the varying shades of gray.
In warmth, Washington managed a high of 65 degrees, qualifying as spring, but far from the 74 that is the average for the date.
At Dulles International Airport, May 7 mustered only 62 degrees, deviating by 11 degrees from the average for the date.
It seemed to suggest that nature permits many spring days to be springlike in their own distinctive way; some far cooler or more colorful than others.