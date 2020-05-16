Instead of in-person ceremonies, the university in Charlottesville hosted a virtual ceremony Saturday that included remarks by school President Jim Ryan and appearances by singer Dave Matthews and cellist Yo-Yo Ma. More than 7,000 students received degrees this year.
The university expects to host in-person events on the Lawn either this fall or next spring, depending on pandemic’s progression.
