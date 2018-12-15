Faced Saturday with record-setting rain, Washington-area residents moaned about it, it got stranded in it and made the best of it. Perhaps not all at once.

Rescue personnel extricated the occupants of vehicles stalled in high water in many low-lying places, including spots in Fairfax and Montgomery counties.

On Brighton Dam Road in the Brookeville area of Montgomery County, Md., fire and rescue personnel helped six people out of vehicles.

On social media, residents showed both resentment and resourcefulness.“I’m not gonna even lie.” read one tweet. “This rain aint it. It’s making me wanna stay in tonight.” Others said they would cook, read or play games. Or get outdoor exercise anyway.

Even animals seemed rain-weary. Mindy Moretti, of the District, said her dog had never been stopped by the rain but “now seems to hate going out in it.”