A division spokeswoman said she would check on how many teachers were impacted by the order. But an email obtained by the newspaper and interviews indicated that at least two high schools — Western Branch and Oscar Smith — received word over the past week.
The decision comes as the district, noting downward trends in coronavirus cases, begins to bring back more students over the next two months.
Other districts, including Hampton and Suffolk, have required teachers to come in at least part of the week while students learn from home. Chesapeake has said the reason was in part so they could prepare their classrooms’ for students’ eventual return.
