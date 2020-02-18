The idea was that Warren campaign volunteers would cold call Democrats and urge them to support the senator from Massachusetts in the primaries. But there was a twist: Volunteers were encouraged to bring their dogs.

“I’ve never done a phone bank with dogs before,” said Hazard, who’s been organizing phone banks for various causes for 15 years. “I’ve never had the response I’ve had to this one.”

Within two hours of being announced online, all 20 of the “Woof for Warren” slots had been filled. If everyone who said they were coming had brought a dog, that would have been a lot of dogs — not a super PAC, but a super pack.

There was Hazard’s own dog Loki, a miniature poodle rescued from an Arkansas puppy mill. (Hazard’s other dog, an occasionally tetchy miniature poodle named Fenway, was at a neighbor’s. “He’s not fit for adult company,” said Hazard, who for years worked in senior positions at the Humane Society of the United States.)

Trotting around the kitchen was Happy, a cairn terrier as solid as an oil drum.

“He’s a little full-figured,” said Happy’s owner, Mike Calhoun, whose wife, Stair Calhoun, would be busy on the phone.

A few other volunteers arrived.

“You’re dogless?” Hazard said to one young woman.

“I’m dogless.”

“You’re welcome nonetheless.”

A plaid-shirted man arrived. He had dogs, he explained, but just didn’t bring them. Why not?

“Because my two dogs are crazy,” he said.

Fair enough.

“Making phone calls with a dog barking might not be a good idea,” Hazard said. But she thought it might also help the callers connect with voters. “If the dogs do start barking, you can say, ‘I’ve got a funny story. . .’ ”

The last dog to arrive was Ripley, a 7-month-old chocolate lab. He possessed that breed’s boundless curiosity and energy. He poked his expressive face into every nook and cranny and then chased Loki around the kitchen table.

“I think I’m going to go in the backyard with my beast,” said his owner, Zoë Fuchs.

She set up with her phone and laptop at a patio table under a heat lamp. Ripley sniffed and peed around the yard.

In the end, there were about 500 phone calls made to potential Warren voters, but only three dogs.

While I didn’t get to meet as many pooches as I’d hoped, my visit to Hazard’s house did introduce me to a new concept: dog-sharing.

Hazard and her husband, Rick Clayton, share their two miniature poodles with two sets of neighbors: Carrol and Mike, and Bob and Pam.

“We have a dog calendar,” Hazard explained. That’s a Google Doc that’s updated with who has responsibility when for Loki and Fenway.

“They go back and forth during the day,” Hazard said. The three couples are of retirement age and often travel. The dogs never go to a kennel.

“They are just beloved by all of us,” she said.

There is occasional friction, such as over what to feed Loki and Fenway — and how much. Some of the co-owners are a little more liberal with doggy treats than others.

Fenway and Loki spend most nights at Hazard’s house, since she and Rick have a king-size bed they don’t mind sharing.

“The dogs are never left to their own devices,” Hazard said. “They are chronically having someone throw a ball for them, take a walk with them. If they were children, they would be the most awful, entitled, privileged, obnoxious children. They have their every need or want met 24 hours a day. Luckily, they’re small.”

Hazard thinks dog-sharing is perfect “for people who work or travel a lot or don’t want the total financial burden.” She believes it would help get more animals out of shelters.

The co-owners are so devoted that the entire group took obedience classes together at Woofs, a canine training center in Arlington.

Hazard said: “There would be one person with a Great Dane, one with a German shepherd, then six of us fawning over one little poodle.”