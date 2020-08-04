“Shaking my head at her carelessness, I rescued it by putting it in the pocket of my shorts,” Tracy wrote.

Five minutes later, Tracy had to go to the bathroom, whereupon the phone promptly fell out of her pocket and into the toilet.

“I snatched it out, did my best to get rid of dampness in the power socket … and the phone worked, except the mic socket,” wrote Tracy. “My daughter never knew the reason and I never told her. My dubious reasoning: If I hadn’t rescued it from the thunderstorm, it would have been totally ruined. I figured the universe just wanted that phone to get wet. It’s been on my conscience ever since.”

Phones seem to bring out the scold in people. John said his wife was prone to the occasional rash act, committed with no thought of possible consequences.

“One time, she threw her purse on a hard surface in the house and walked off,” he wrote. His wife’s new smartphone was ejected from the purse and wound up resting against a wall.

“I knew that asking her to be more careful with an expensive piece of electronics wouldn’t have much effect, so I instead opened the cellphone, put a piece of electrical tape over the contacts for the battery, and put it back together,” wrote John, of San Jose, Calif.

A few days later, John’s wife came to him and said her cellphone wasn’t working and that she had taken it to a repair shop. John feared he was busted, but then his wife said the shop had diagnosed a bad motherboard and was asking for authorization to replace it.

“I suggested I bring it to a friend of mine who regularly cannibalized parts from broken cellphones to repair others,” John wrote. “She still thinks my friend replaced the motherboard, and she hasn’t flight tested any cellphones since then.”

It was a rainy day when Jana and her kid sister were goofing around in the living room. Their rambunctious play wound up knocking over their mother’s treasured decorative teak screen. They watched as, in horrifying slow motion, the screen struck the edge of the stereo and a dinner plate-sized circle of wooden shards popped out.

“We managed to gather the pieces and smuggle in some Elmer’s, and to the best of our 10-year-old abilities glue the pieces back in place,” wrote Jane, of Columbia, Md. “I convinced my sister she was the one who had knocked it over and held that fact over her head as blackmail whenever we were at odds for most of our teen years.”

Wrote Jana: “Many years later, as young adults, we heard Mom say as she was oiling her cherished screen, ‘I wish I had noticed that those dang movers broke my screen.’

“The look my sister gave me said it all: Game over!”

The sisters eventually confessed to their parents. Jana said that “I’ll tell Mom you broke the screen” is still a family joke.

Cindy and her younger brother grew up in “Brady Bunch” territory: Southern California during the carefree days of the 1970s.

“Our parents were very loving, but also very strict,” wrote Cindy, who now lives in Montgomery Village, Md. “Because our parents worked full-time, my brother and I had a long list of chores to complete each day after school.”

That included making dinner and raking the green shag carpet in the living room.

One afternoon, as Cindy prepared a casserole, she heard the unmistakable sound of breaking glass. Bored with raking the carpet, her brother had been practicing his quarterback moves with the rake, shattering the atrium window in the process.

“My brother stood frozen like a deer in the headlights,” Cindy wrote. “He knew he was going be in big trouble when mom and dad came home.”

Cindy leaped into action. She instructed her brother to help her transfer the pieces of shattered glass from outside the house to inside the house, arranging them strategically atop the shag carpet. They would then pin the blame for the broken window on neighborhood kids playing outside.

“Miraculously, mom and dad believed it,” Cindy wrote. “I recently shared this tale with my parents on the occasion of their 50th anniversary celebration. Thankfully, after all these years they found humor in it.”

Tomorrow: The lies just keep on coming.