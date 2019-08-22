ARLINGTON, Va. — Police in a Virginia county have charged a man in connection with the “suspicious” death of his mother, who they say fatally fell from an upper floor at a hotel.

News outlets report Arlington County Police charged 27-year-old Tebebe Makonnen after his mother, 63-year-old Zelalem Abedje, was found dead.

Police said in a release that they responded to an Arlington hotel early Tuesday morning, where they found Abedje inside the lobby after reportedly falling from one of the hotel’s upper floors. Abedje was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the circumstances leading up to the fall are under investigation and the cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner.

Makonnen is being held without bond and has a September court hearing.

