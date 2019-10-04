The 57-year-old Pierre Gibbons was hurt while carrying his neighbor out of the basement of her burning home on Sept. 23. Video shows a man running into a building outlined in illuminated smoke. He made it to the first floor before he collapsed. WJZ-TV reports the woman made it out of the home.

City fire department spokesman Blair Adams says the elder Gibbons has worked as a department firefighter and EMT for about four years.

