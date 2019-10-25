Southeast 15-year-old killed in hit-and-run

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle fled, but responding officers found the sedan and arrested the 17-year-old driver, who is from Northeast Washington. He was charged with second-degree murder.

AD

A D.C. school system official said Amoni was a freshman at Dunbar High School.

— Clarence Williams

MARYLAND

Man accused of fatally shooting son-in-law

A 57-year-old Montgomery County man fatally shot his son-in-law inside their home Thursday during an incident that also left the suspect with a gunshot wound, officials said.

AD

Just before 10 p.m., police were called about a possible shooting along Wild Apple Circle in Montgomery Village. Police said they found two shooting victims in an upstairs bedroom: Michael Ewell, 57, and Christopher Repp, 43.

Repp died at the scene. Ewell, whom police identified as Repp’s father-in-law, was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was charged with first-degree murder.

AD

— Dan Morse

Men charged with murder in 2018 assault

Two men have been charged with murder after a man died of injuries from a 2018 assault, police said.

The assault occurred March 29, 2018, when officers called to the 6200 block of Allentown Road found Leroy Evans Jr., 38, of Temple Hills unresponsive on a sidewalk, Prince George’s County police said. Police said Bryan Bullock, 31, of Capitol Heights and James Moore Jr., 60, of Temple Hills knew Evans and assaulted him after a dispute.

AD

Evans was taken to a hospital and later moved to a nursing facility, where he died May 1, police said.

The state medical examiner’s office in August ruled Evans’s death “a homicide due to complications from head trauma,” police said. Bullock and Moore have been charged with common-law murder in addition to the previous assault and reckless-endangerment charges.

William Porter, an attorney for Moore, declined to comment, and Bullock’s public defender could not be reached for comment.

— Lynh Bui

AD