Children and chaperones wait to board buses for Six Flags America outside Emmanuel Baptist Church in Southeast Washington on Sunday. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

After his friend, 11-year-old Karon Brown, was shot and killed last month, Donnell Blocker had panic attacks, his mother said.

So during a trip to Six Flags on Sunday, Donnell, 12, spent the day remembering what it was like to just be a kid. He rode all the rides he could. His favorite was the Tornado — a waterslide that shoots riders into a 60-foot-wide funnel.

He was among a group of more than 150 kids from Southeast Washington who visited Six Flags as part of an event spearheaded by community organizer Ronald Moten. The event was aimed at helping them forget about the summer of violence and just have fun. According to D.C. police, Karon was one of five children between the ages of 11 and 17 who have been slain this year.

Police say Karon was fatally shot July 18 while fleeing a fight outside a McDonald’s at Naylor Road and Alabama Avenue in Southeast.

“Everybody says we have to change something,” Moten said. “We are actually getting everybody in the community together to do something.”

Two charter buses left from the Emmanuel Baptist Church; a third bus left from the Congress Park. While they boarded buses, the kids — one anxious youngster in Spider-Man swim trunks — chatted excitedly as chaperones juggled permission slips and tote bags.

The atmosphere on the roughly 20-minute bus ride to the park in Prince George’s County was “ecstatic,” chaperone Kani Shorter, 42, said.

Shorter said he told D.C. Council member Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8), a fellow chaperone, that the kids have been talking nonstop about the trip since it was first announced.

He said he hoped the trip would put them on the right track for the start of school at the end of the month.



Karon Brown, 11, from last year playing defensive end for the Woodland Tigers football team. Karon was fatally shot on July 18 in Southeast Washington. (Michael Zanders)

By the time the group arrived at Six Flags, nearly everyone was wearing a yellow T-shirt with the event’s name: “Love and protect our children trip to Six Flags,” with a picture of Karon in his football uniform.

Donnell’s mother, India Blocker-Ford, said he and Karon would spend almost every day together. After the shooting, she said Donnell would text her, “I think I’m having a panic attack again mom,” or “I’m scared.” She said she plans to take him to see a psychologist, hoping that talking to someone other than her will help.

But Sunday was filled with rides and laughter. The group ate chicken strips and hamburgers at a rented pavilion. Their chatter filled the air as they ate.

White joked that he might be seen on a kiddie ride.

He said the trauma the children experience as they lose friends, siblings and peers is underestimated. Karon, he said, was one of many they’ve lost.

“This is an opportunity for them to relax, have fun, enjoy life as a kid,” White said. “That’s pretty much what life is all about.”

Blocker-Ford said safety is always foremost in her mind when it comes to her four children.

“They don’t go [anywhere] without telling me because even at the ice cream truck something can happen,” she said.

She said the Karon’s group of friends still spends time together. On Sunday, they walked to the park train together to head to the roller coasters.

Blocker-Ford runs a program for children in the community on weeknights. She lives in Woodland Terrace and sees the struggles they go through.

“Just giving them a day of fun, it’s everything,” Blocker-Ford said. “Kids, they’re going through a lot of pain losing their friends at such a young age, so today just brings unity and togetherness for the community.”

Smiling, Donnell said he remembers the jokes Karon would tell. “We all just started laughing, even though he didn’t make no sense.”

Then he dashed away, excited to enjoy the rides.