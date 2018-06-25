THE DISTRICT

1 killed, two hurt in separate incidents

A man was fatally shot early Monday in Southeast Washington, police said.

Police responded at about 1:45 a.m. to the 2400 block of Skyland Place SE, where they found Keon Wallace, 24, of Southeast Washington with gunshot wounds in a residence.

Wallace was pronounced dead after lifesaving efforts failed, police said.

Police on Monday arrested 24-year-old Kenneil Cole of Southeast Washington in the shooting, officials said. Cole was charged with second-degree murder while armed.

Around 7 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 3500 block of 11th Street NW. They found a man with gunshot wounds, according to a police report. The victim was taken to a hospital.

Police said that at about 11 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 1700 block of Capitol Avenue NE for a report of a stabbing. They found a man with injuries, according to the report. He was taken to a hospital.

Police identify victim of fatal shooting

D.C. police identified a man who was shot and killed Sunday in Southeast as a 25-year-old from Maryland.

Police said they found Michael Jones of District Heights with gunshot wounds at about 4:20 p.m. in the 2400 block of Elvans Road SE.

Jones was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital, police said.

MARYLAND

Man dead after falling out of SUV window

Prince George’s County police are investigating the death of a man who was struck by a car after he fell out of the passenger-side window of an SUV over the weekend.

The man was in a white or silver-colored SUV that was driving erratically through an intersection in the 3300 block of East-West Highway near Toledo Terrace in the Hyattsville area early Sunday morning, according to police. The SUV hit a Honda Civic, police said.

After the crash, the SUV drove off, hit a sign, and the man fell out of a window and hit the roadway, according to police. A red sedan that had been behind the SUV hit the man shortly before 4 a.m., probably causing the injuries that killed him, police said.

The driver of the Honda Civic stayed to check on the man’s condition, but the SUV and red sedan left the scene, police said.

The man, whom police had not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

— Lynh Bui