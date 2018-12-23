THE DISTRICT

Police make arrest in SE homicide case

A D.C. man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing a person early Saturday with a sharp object, police said.

Police allege that Stephen Maye, 49, of Southeast, killed Derek A. Walcott, of Temple Hills, Md., sometime before 12:23 a.m., when authorities were summoned to the 5100 block of B Street SE.

Walcott was unconscious and died at the scene, police said, having suffered “multiple sharp force injuries.” His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

— Fredrick Kunkle

Area restaurants offer shutdown specials

In what’s either a kind gesture toward beleaguered federal employees or a cynical attempt to profit from their suffering, bars across the D.C. region are offering drink specials for government workers who have excess free time — but less cash — because of the shutdown.

Capitol Lounge, a few blocks from where U.S. lawmakers must try to hammer out a deal, is featuring feds $5 cocktails like “Nothing Really Mattis” and “Mexico Will Pay For This.” At the Shaw beer garden Dacha, furloughed government workers can get a liter of Pilsener for $10.

Chef José Andrés and Michael Lastoria, CEO of the chain &pizza, say they will offer free food to federal employees at their restaurants.

— Rachel Weiner

MARYLAND

Emergency crews rescue horse from hole

Emergency crews rescued a 2,000-pound horse from an abandoned cistern in Burtsonsville, Md., Sunday morning after the animal fell in.

About 30 Montgomery County Fire and Rescue workers came to the scene, along with a specialty animal rescue team from Frederick.

Workers dug a trench next to the well and broke through a cement and cinder block wall so the horse could make his way out of the hole, spokesman Pete Piringer said. The process took two hours.

The horse, Bravo, was on a trail near the private stable where he boards when he slid into the hole, back legs first, Piringer said, until only his head was above ground.

— Rachel Weiner