THE DISTRICT

Southeast man found slain in vehicle

D.C. police identified a 27-year-old man who was fatally shot Thursday morning in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Southeast Washington.

Police officials said they are investigating the killing of Roderick Thomas, of Southeast Washington, who was found with gunshot wounds to his body in the 3200 block of 12th Street SE about 10:45 a.m.

Seventh District officers found Thomas unconscious in the front passenger seat of a vehicle after they were called to the area for a shooting, police said.

— Clarence Williams

Arrest made in crash that killed cyclist

A man was arrested Friday in connection with the hit-and-run death of a 64-year-old cyclist last month, D.C. police said.

Police said the cyclist, Thomas Hendricks Hollowell of Arlington was riding his bicycle east on Sept. 24 in the 1200 block of Constitution Avenue NW when he was struck by a dark-colored sedan. The driver of the vehicle ran through a red light at an intersection and sped away after colliding with Hollowell at high speed, police said.

Phillip Peoples, 20, of Suitland, Md., was charged with second-degree murder.

Hollowell was hit near the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, where he was an employee. In a statement released Friday, the museum said people there are continuing to mourn the loss of Hollowell, who “was a valued member of our community.”

— Michael Brice-Saddler

MARYLAND

Activist denied place on senate ballot

Jerome Segal, a philosopher and progressive activist, will not be on the ballot for Maryland Senate in November.

After unsuccessfully challenging incumbent Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin in the Democratic primary, Segal was fighting in court to have his name placed on the ballot with the socialist “Bread and Roses” party.

A lower-court judge had ruled that Segal’s name could not be placed on the ballot because it violates the “sore loser” statute of state law, which prohibits a candidate “who is defeated for the nomination for a public office” from “appear[ing] on the ballot at the next succeeding general election as a candidate for any office.”

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit affirmed that ruling in its decision Thursday.

Segal supports a “Medicare-for-all” health-care system, free higher education in all public colleges and de-escalating conflict with North Korea and Iran. He said he would not stop reaching out to voters who dislike the traditional two-party system and predicted that the Bread and Roses party is going “to be a factor in Maryland politics going forward.”

— Rachel Chason

Pr. George's County schools hire new COO

Prince George’s County has hired a chief operating officer for the school system, tapping an administrator from county government for the high-level post.

Barry L. Stanton, deputy chief administrative officer for public infrastructure in the administration of Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III (D), is slated to start in the school system position Monday. He will earn $224,550 a year.

Selected by Monica Goldson, interim chief executive of the school system, Stanton will oversee food services, security, transportation, school boundaries, purchasing, capital programs and other areas.

Goldson earlier this month appointed Michael Herbstman as chief financial officer and Kristi Murphy as chief of human resources. Herbstman, who earns $171,270 a year, held a similar post in Alexandria City Public Schools. Murphy, who earns $186,490 a year, was an assistant superintendent for Arlington Public Schools.

— Donna St. George