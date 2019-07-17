THE DISTRICT

Man charged in March killing in Southeast

D.C. police this week arrested a 29-year-old man on a first-degree murder warrant in the killing of a man who was found dead inside a Southeast Washington home in March, officials said.

Authorities charged Andre Dubose, 29, of Southeast with premeditated first-degree murder while armed in the killing of 37-year-old Ahmad Simms.

Investigators found Simms, also of Southeast, dead inside a home in the 1800 block of Q Street SE on March 17 about 5:20 a.m., after police were called for the report of an assault.

Simms was pronounced dead at the scene, and a police report said he had suffered what appeared to be “blunt force trauma to the head.”

Officials released no details about the arrest or what evidence led to the charge against Dubose.

— Clarence Williams

MARYLAND

Art instructor charged with sexual abuse

An instructor at an art center in Gaithersburg has been charged with sexual abuse of two young boys, authorities said.

Montgomery County police said they arrested and charged Gene Alphonse Brugada Pasay, 30, of Silver Spring with two counts of sexual abuse of a minor Monday.

Police said Pasay was an instructor at the Renaissance Art Center on Gaither Road when he abused two boys, ages 10 and 11. The boys were his students at the center.

Investigators said the abuse happened between September 2018 and March 2019 during an art class at the center. Police said in a statement that the abuse included Pasay making “sexual gestures, talking about topics of a sexual and graphic nature, and showing the two students inappropriate videos and photographs.”

Police said they learned of the abuse in June.

Pasay is being held without bond, police said.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Suspect arrested in Reston sexual assault

Detectives arrested a 62-year-old man Wednesday on abduction charges in the June attack on a woman who was struck from behind and sexually assaulted on a Reston walking path, Fairfax County police said.

Authorities charged Steven Edwards, of no fixed address, with abduction with the intent to defile in the June 11 attack on the 49-year-old woman, police said in a statement.

— Clarence Williams

