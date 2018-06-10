Calvert County

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Christiana Parran Rd., May 30. A red Craftsman 12-drawer tool box was stolen.

Forest Ridge Terr., June 1. An attempt was made to pry open a front door at a residence. Nothing was reported missing.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Leesburg Ct., June 1. A package delivered to a residence containing two folding chairs was stolen.

LUSBY AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Chisholm Trail, Thunderbird Dr. and Gunsmoke Trail, May 28. Mailboxes were damaged at multiple residences in the Chesapeake Ranch of Estates (known locally as the Ranch Club) subdivision.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beech Dr., June 1. An attempt was made to enter a residence by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Tahoe Lane, May 29. A man attempted to enter a residence.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Cliff Trail, June 1. A homeowner contacted police because it looked as if someone had entered the residence and appeared to be sleeping in a front shower room. The homeowner also discovered items out of place and property in the home that did not belong to them. Nothing was reported missing.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Hospital Rd., 100 block, May 29. A report was made that, during a visit to a medical center emergency room on May 13, prescription medication was stolen from a bag.

Charles County

WALDORF AREA

ARREST

Waldorf area, June 7. A 49-year-old Columbia man was arrested in connection with a fatal accident in Waldorf on May 7 at Route 301 north of Pierce Road. A box truck hit a jeep and seriously injured a 3-month-old infant. The child died in the hospital three days later. The man was charged with grossly negligent manslaughter by vehicle, negligent homicide by vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, failure to return and remain at the scene of an accident knowing death occurred, failure to return and to remain at the scene of an accident involving death, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to render reasonable assistance to an injured person in an accident.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

ASSAULT

Athlone Dr., 22000 block, May 29. A 37-year-old California woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property less than $1,000.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Miramar Way, 45400 block, May 25. A 35-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with theft of $100 to under $1,500.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Triangle Dr., 30300 block, May 26. A 41-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested and issued two criminal citations for theft less than $100.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

ASSAULT

Old Hermanville Rd., 20000 block, May 30. A 37-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ARREST

St. Clements Cir., 22000 block, May 30. A 43-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, violation of a protective order, second-degree child abuse and neglect of a minor.

ASSAULTS

Picketts Harbor Ct., 48000 block, May 27. A 25-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Sue Lane, 21000 block, May 26. A 46-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree assault.

HOME INVASION

Teddy Way, 19000 block, May 23. A 24-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with home invasion, third- and fourth-degree burglary, second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

First Colony Way, 45100 block, May 22. A 32-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with theft under $100.

Great Mills Rd., May 29. A 29-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with theft.

Lexington Village Way, 46000 block, May 22. A 46-year-old Lexington Park man and a 29-year-old Great Mills woman were arrested and charged with theft less than $1,500.

Lexington Village Way, 46000 block, May 22. A 22-year-old Mechanicsville man was charged with theft less than $100.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Point Lookout Rd., May 28. A 24-year-old Hughesville man was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree assault.

VALLEY LEE AREA

ARREST

Andover Estates Rd., 45000 block, June 2. A 53-year-old Valley Lee woman was arrested and charged her with seven counts of reckless endangerment and one count of second-degree assault.