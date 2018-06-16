Calvert County

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

PROPERTY DAMAGED

Bayside Rd., 7200 block, May 31 to June 1. Two park benches, a portable toilet and decking were damaged at a park. Graffiti was also sprayed on multiple items. Estimated value of the property damage was $4,900.

Stevens Lane, 9 a.m. June 1 to 3 p.m. June 3. A residential mailbox was damaged.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Solomons Island Rd. N., 800 block, June 10. A 33-year-old Lusby woman was arrested and charged with theft scheme ($100 to $1,500), theft ($100 to under $1,500), and possession of a controlled dangerous substance and paraphernalia.

Charles County

St. Mary's County

BUSHWOOD CITY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Bushwood City Rd., 23000 block, June 7. A 57-year-old Bushwood man was arrested and charged with third- and fourth-degree burglary and malicious destruction of property under $1,000.

CALIFORNIA AREA

ARREST

Miramar Way, 45400 block, June 11. A 21-year-old California man was arrested and charged with theft and destruction of property.

CALLAWAY AREA

ARREST

Knott’s Dr., 45000 block, June 12. A 30-year-old Callaway woman was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

ARREST

Point Lookout Rd., 25000 block, June 11. A 56-year-old Bushwood man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Greenwell’s Hill Lane, 42000 block, May 20-27. A trailer loaded with lumber was stolen. The trailer has a weld bead with the name “Sergio” on it.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ARRESTS

Chancellor’s Run Ct., 45000 block, June 10. A 32-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Lexington Park area, June 10. A man was arrested and charged with second-degree child abuse and second-degree assault.

Rosewood Dr., 46000 block, June 10. A 31-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault.

Wolftrap St., 20000 block, June 7. A Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted arson, arson threat and second-degree assault.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

VEHICLE THEFT

Alvey Stone Lane, 41000 block, June 8-9. A Kawasaki KLX motorcycle was stolen.