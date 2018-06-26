Chesapeake Beach Rd., 3800 block, June 15. A man who was intoxicated, yelling profanities, and urinating in front of people near a restaurant was arrested. The 47-year-old Chesapeake Beach man was charged with indecent exposure, intoxicated public disturbance, and disorderly conduct.
Calyx Rd., June 14. A wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
Geronimo Rd., June 16. Police responded to a report of a burglary in progress and discovered the garage and basement doors at the address were unsecured. Nothing was reported missing.
Rousby Hall Rd., 1200 block, 6:45-9:25 a.m. June 14. Someone shattered a rear window at a residence. Nothing was reported stolen.
Wheel Way, 10 a.m.-midnight June 17. A package containing kitchen gloves, water pitcher cartridges, a pill organizer and other items was stolen from a mailbox at a residence.
Dares Beach Rd. W., 100 block, June 15. Two women and a male entered a sports retail store and fled with a pair of Nike shorts.
Horseshoe Rd., 24000 block, June 13. A 55-year-old Clements man was arrested after police said he shattered a car window and the driver-side door of a vehicle. He was charged with malicious destruction of property and disturbing the peace.
Bull Rd., 22000 block, June 16. A 47-year-old Leonardtown man was arrested after striking someone. He was charged with second-degree assault.
Point Lookout Rd., 25500 block, June 21. A 51-year-old Leonardtown man was arrested at a hospital after he assaulted an acquaintance. He was charged with second-degree assault.
Liberty St., 21000 block, June 21. A 27-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested after he punched a person in the face and continued to threaten the victim in front of officers. He was charged with second-degree assault.
Matthews Dr., 18000 block, June 13. A man injured a person’s arm when he tried to prevent the person from leaving a residence. The 23-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.
Lexington Village Way, 46200 block, June 13. A man in a department store grabbed a vacuum cleaner and attempted to leave the store without paying for it. The 60-year-old Lexington Park man was issued a no-trespass order and charged with theft under $1,500.
Lexington Village Way, 46200 block, June 16. A woman in a department store was observed removing theft-prevention tags from clothing. The 41-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with theft.