Calvert County

These w ere among reports received from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-535-2800 or 301-855-1194, the Crime Solvers line at 410-535-2880 or the state police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

ARREST

Chesapeake Beach Rd., 3800 block, June 15. A man who was intoxicated, yelling profanities, and urinating in front of people near a restaurant was arrested. The 47-year-old Chesapeake Beach man was charged with indecent exposure, intoxicated public disturbance, and disorderly conduct.

LUSBY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Calyx Rd., June 14. A wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Geronimo Rd., June 16. Police responded to a report of a burglary in progress and discovered the garage and basement doors at the address were unsecured. Nothing was reported missing.

Rousby Hall Rd., 1200 block, 6:45-9:25 a.m. June 14. Someone shattered a rear window at a residence. Nothing was reported stolen.

Wheel Way, 10 a.m.-midnight June 17. A package containing kitchen gloves, water pitcher cartridges, a pill organizer and other items was stolen from a mailbox at a residence.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Dares Beach Rd. W., 100 block, June 15. Two women and a male entered a sports retail store and fled with a pair of Nike shorts.

Charles County

There were no reports received from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

St. Mary's County

These w ere among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CLEMENTS AREA

MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY

Horseshoe Rd., 24000 block, June 13. A 55-year-old Clements man was arrested after police said he shattered a car window and the driver-side door of a vehicle. He was charged with malicious destruction of property and disturbing the peace.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

ASSAULTS

Bull Rd., 22000 block, June 16. A 47-year-old Leonardtown man was arrested after striking someone. He was charged with second-degree assault.

Point Lookout Rd., 25500 block, June 21. A 51-year-old Leonardtown man was arrested at a hospital after he assaulted an acquaintance. He was charged with second-degree assault.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULTS

Liberty St., 21000 block, June 21. A 27-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested after he punched a person in the face and continued to threaten the victim in front of officers. He was charged with second-degree assault.

Matthews Dr., 18000 block, June 13. A man injured a person’s arm when he tried to prevent the person from leaving a residence. The 23-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Lexington Village Way, 46200 block, June 13. A man in a department store grabbed a vacuum cleaner and attempted to leave the store without paying for it. The 60-year-old Lexington Park man was issued a no-trespass order and charged with theft under $1,500.

Lexington Village Way, 46200 block, June 16. A woman in a department store was observed removing theft-prevention tags from clothing. The 41-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with theft.