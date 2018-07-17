Kirksville Lane, 10200 block, July 5. A customer’s was stolen.
Geronimo Rd., 10:30 p.m. July 4 to 7 a.m. July 5. A house and its front porch were egged.
Heron Lane, 9-11 p.m. July 6. A residence was egged.
Bootstrap Trail, 3 p.m. July 3 to 1 p.m. July 4. A black Huffy bicycle was stolen from a yard.
H.G. Trueman Rd., midnight to 4 p.m. June 27. A rear license plate was stolen from a company work truck.
Sitting Bull Cir., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. July 2. A computer monitor and multiple retro video games were stolen from a residence.
Ball Rd., 2 p.m. June 30 to 8:30 a.m. July 1. A window was damaged.
Ted Cir., 38000 block, July 7. An unlocked residence was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Hilltop Dr., 23000 block, July 1. Property was stolen from a residence entered by force.
Alton Lane, 43000 block, July 4. A male struck a male in the face in a parking lot.
Old Pine Ct., 23000 block, July 3. A 62-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.
Worth Ave., 45000 block, July 6. A male was seen in a parking lot entering unlocked vehicles.
Old Great Mills Rd., 20700 block, July 3. A 34-year-old Great Mills woman was charged with theft via a criminal citation.
Airport View Dr., 43000 block, July 7. A rear license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Old Three Notch Rd., 24000 block, July 3. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Deerfield Lane, 44000 block, July 2. A registration expiration sticker was stolen from a rear license plate on a vehicle.
Columbus Dr., 46000 block, July 2. A 29-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.
Mayfaire Lane, 21000 block, July 5. A 24-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.
Dixon Ct., 47000 block, July 3. Two saws were stolen from a shed at a residence.
Great Mills Rd., 21000 block, July 2. A circular saw was reported stolen from a vacant apartment.
Oxford Ct., 22000 block, July 7. Tools were stolen from an unlocked shed.
Premier Lane, 18000 block, July 2. A residence was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.
Windsor Dr., 21000 block, July 4. A an orange go-kart had been stolen sometime in the past three months from the bed of a pickup truck.
Three Notch Rd., 26000 block, July 2. A rear license plate was stolen from a vehicle.