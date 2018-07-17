Calvert County

These were among reports received by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-535-2800 or 301-855-1194, the Crime Solvers line at 410-535-2880 or the state police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400.

DUNKIRK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Kirksville Lane, 10200 block, July 5. A customer’s was stolen.

LUSBY AREA

PROPERTY DAMAGED

Geronimo Rd., 10:30 p.m. July 4 to 7 a.m. July 5. A house and its front porch were egged.

Heron Lane, 9-11 p.m. July 6. A residence was egged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bootstrap Trail, 3 p.m. July 3 to 1 p.m. July 4. A black Huffy bicycle was stolen from a yard.

H.G. Trueman Rd., midnight to 4 p.m. June 27. A rear license plate was stolen from a company work truck.

Sitting Bull Cir., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. July 2. A computer monitor and multiple retro video games were stolen from a residence.

ST. LEONARD AREA

PROPERTY DAMAGED

Ball Rd., 2 p.m. June 30 to 8:30 a.m. July 1. A window was damaged.

Charles County

There were no reports received from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

AVENUE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Ted Cir., 38000 block, July 7. An unlocked residence was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

BUSHWOOD AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Hilltop Dr., 23000 block, July 1. Property was stolen from a residence entered by force.

CALIFORNIA AREA

ASSAULTS

Alton Lane, 43000 block, July 4. A male struck a male in the face in a parking lot.

Old Pine Ct., 23000 block, July 3. A 62-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Worth Ave., 45000 block, July 6. A male was seen in a parking lot entering unlocked vehicles.

GREAT MILLS AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Old Great Mills Rd., 20700 block, July 3. A 34-year-old Great Mills woman was charged with theft via a criminal citation.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Airport View Dr., 43000 block, July 7. A rear license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Three Notch Rd., 24000 block, July 3. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Deerfield Lane, 44000 block, July 2. A registration expiration sticker was stolen from a rear license plate on a vehicle.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULTS

Columbus Dr., 46000 block, July 2. A 29-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Mayfaire Lane, 21000 block, July 5. A 24-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dixon Ct., 47000 block, July 3. Two saws were stolen from a shed at a residence.

Great Mills Rd., 21000 block, July 2. A circular saw was reported stolen from a vacant apartment.

Oxford Ct., 22000 block, July 7. Tools were stolen from an unlocked shed.

Premier Lane, 18000 block, July 2. A residence was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Windsor Dr., 21000 block, July 4. A an orange go-kart had been stolen sometime in the past three months from the bed of a pickup truck.

LOVEVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Three Notch Rd., 26000 block, July 2. A rear license plate was stolen from a vehicle.