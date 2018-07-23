Southern Maryland Blvd., 10200 block, July 11. A wallet containing an iPhone, a driver’s license and credit cards was stolen from a customer at a grocery store.
Redlands Rd., July 15. Eggs were thrown at a residence and caused damage to the siding
Cedar Lane, 7 p.m. July 11 to 2:30 p.m. July 12. A 2002 yellow-and-white Suzuki RM dirt bike was stolen from a shed at a residence.
Alder Rd., 1-7 p.m. July 11. A community center was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.
Charles St., unit block, June 25-July 9. A 42-inch television, a La-Z-Boy chair, a wooden table, a fire pit, and bottles of alcohol were stolen from a bar entered by force.
Holiday Dr., 100 block, July 10. A black Nissan Rogue was keyed in a hotel parking lot.
St. Leonard Rd., July 9. Copper pipes on a freezer unit were reported cut and stolen from a residence.
Crain Hwy., 6000 block, 3:26 a.m. July 18. A 26-year-old District man was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, armed robbery, theft and related charges.
Windsor Dr., 3-8:30 a.m. July 9. Tennis shoes from an unlocked vehicle and a purple Schwinn bicycle from a nearby carport were stolen.
King St., unit block, 10 a.m. July 15. A 27-year-old Waldorf man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.
St. Patrick’s Dr. near Western Pkwy., 9:24 p.m. July 11. One of several male occupants in an older model blue Hyundai Accent shot paintballs at two people. One man was struck in the chest, which caused minor injuries, and the other person was not hit.
Stanhaven Pl., 10600 block, 10:16 a.m. July 12. A man entered a bank and passed a note to the teller demanding cash. He implied a weapon and the teller complied. Police believe the assailant is the same man who attempted to rob another bank in early June and other businesses in the region.
Miramar Way, 45000 block, July 12. A 27-year-old Lexington Park woman attempted to leave a discount retail store without paying for merchandise. She was charged via criminal citation with theft.
Miramar Way, 45000 block, July 15. A 46-year-old Ridge woman attempted to leave a discount retail store without paying for merchandise. She was charged via criminal citation with theft.
Susan Lane, 21000 block, July 6. A 43-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.
Three Notch Rd., 21000 block, July 6. A 40-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.
Sandgate's Rd., 26000 block, July 6. A 26-year-old Leonardtown man was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree assault, indecent exposure, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Woodburn Hill Rd., 28000 block, July 8. A 35-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.