Calvert County

These were among reports received by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-535-2800 or 301-855-1194, the Crime Solvers line at 410-535-2880 or the state police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400.

DUNKIRK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Southern Maryland Blvd., 10200 block, July 11. A wallet containing an iPhone, a driver’s license and credit cards was stolen from a customer at a grocery store.

LUSBY AREA

PROPERTY DAMAGE

Redlands Rd., July 15. Eggs were thrown at a residence and caused damage to the siding

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Cedar Lane, 7 p.m. July 11 to 2:30 p.m. July 12. A 2002 yellow-and-white Suzuki RM dirt bike was stolen from a shed at a residence.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Alder Rd., 1-7 p.m. July 11. A community center was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

SOLOMONS AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Charles St., unit block, June 25-July 9. A 42-inch television, a La-Z-Boy chair, a wooden table, a fire pit, and bottles of alcohol were stolen from a bar entered by force.

PROPERTY DAMAGE

Holiday Dr., 100 block, July 10. A black Nissan Rogue was keyed in a hotel parking lot.

ST. LEONARD AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

St. Leonard Rd., July 9. Copper pipes on a freezer unit were reported cut and stolen from a residence.

Charles County

These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

LA PLATA AREA

ROBBERY

Crain Hwy., 6000 block, 3:26 a.m. July 18. A 26-year-old District man was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, armed robbery, theft and related charges.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Windsor Dr., 3-8:30 a.m. July 9. Tennis shoes from an unlocked vehicle and a purple Schwinn bicycle from a nearby carport were stolen.

WALDORF AREA

ARREST

King St., unit block, 10 a.m. July 15. A 27-year-old Waldorf man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

ASSAULT

St. Patrick’s Dr. near Western Pkwy., 9:24 p.m. July 11. One of several male occupants in an older model blue Hyundai Accent shot paintballs at two people. One man was struck in the chest, which caused minor injuries, and the other person was not hit.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

ROBBERY

Stanhaven Pl., 10600 block, 10:16 a.m. July 12. A man entered a bank and passed a note to the teller demanding cash. He implied a weapon and the teller complied. Police believe the assailant is the same man who attempted to rob another bank in early June and other businesses in the region.

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Miramar Way, 45000 block, July 12. A 27-year-old Lexington Park woman attempted to leave a discount retail store without paying for merchandise. She was charged via criminal citation with theft.

Miramar Way, 45000 block, July 15. A 46-year-old Ridge woman attempted to leave a discount retail store without paying for merchandise. She was charged via criminal citation with theft.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULTS

Susan Lane, 21000 block, July 6. A 43-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Three Notch Rd., 21000 block, July 6. A 40-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Sandgate's Rd., 26000 block, July 6. A 26-year-old Leonardtown man was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree assault, indecent exposure, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Woodburn Hill Rd., 28000 block, July 8. A 35-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.