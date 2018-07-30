B St., noon-9:30 p.m. July 21. A toolbox was stolen.
Harbor Rd., July 21. Two bushels of crabs were stolen from a walk-in refrigerator. The value of the stolen crabs is $230.
Golden Russet Dr., July 14-16. A a rear license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Ward Rd., 6:30 p.m. July 18 to 9:15 a.m. July 19. A riding lawnmower was stolen from a yard.
Juniper Lane, July 18. A 54-year-old St. Inigoes woman was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree assault.
Solomons Island Rd., 5000 block, 2:07 p.m. July 25. A man wearing a bright yellow construction style shirt/jacket with silver reflective striping, and a heavyset woman wearing a similar orange construction style shirt/jacket robbed a liquor store at gunpoint of cash.
Camp Kaufmann Rd., July 19. A back door frame and lock at a residence were damaged. Nothing was reported missing.
Pat Lane, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 16. Three bicycles were stolen from a residence.
Clubhouse Dr., July 22. A 32-year-old Lusby woman was arrested and charged with malicious destruction of property of less than $1,000.
Corral Dr., 5:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. July 19. Three silver bars were stolen from a vehicle.
Coster Rd., 7 p.m. July 15 to 6 a.m. July 16. Protein bars and candy were stolen from the center console of a vehicle.
Lake View Dr., July 17. A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged him with first-, third-, and fourth-degree burglary, second-degree assault, resisting arrest and failure to obey a lawful order of a law enforcement officer.
Rousby Hall Rd., 11700 block, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 22. An employee’s wallet was stolen from a break room at a grocery store.
Sea Gull Ct., 3 p.m. July 16 to 9:20 a.m. July 17. A Toyota Camry parked in front of a residence was stolen.
Ridge View Dr., July 20. A side rear window was damaged on a vehicle at a residence.
Solomons Island Rd. N., July 21. A 28-year-old woman was arrested and was charged with theft.
Chicamuxen Rd., 4400 block, 4:57 a.m. July 20. A man driving a white Ford Explorer offered a ride to a woman walking along the road. Once inside the vehicle, the driver threatened the woman with a knife and sexually assaulted her. The woman escaped and police were called when people saw her trying to flag down cars for help.
Old Great Mills Rd., 20700 block, 1:33 a.m. July 19. A man entered a convenience store and fled with a cash drawer from a register.
Great Mills Rd., 21000 block, 11:30 p.m. July 22. Two males accosted at gunpoint two bank patrons using an ATM. The assailants demanded property. The bank patrons complied.
Three Notch Rd., 22000 block, 12:30 a.m. July 23. Two males entered a convenience store and demanded property at gunpoint. The employee complied and the males fled.