Calvert County

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

B St., noon-9:30 p.m. July 21. A toolbox was stolen.

Harbor Rd., July 21. Two bushels of crabs were stolen from a walk-in refrigerator. The value of the stolen crabs is $230.

DUNKIRK AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Golden Russet Dr., July 14-16. A a rear license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Ward Rd., 6:30 p.m. July 18 to 9:15 a.m. July 19. A riding lawnmower was stolen from a yard.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

ASSAULT

Juniper Lane, July 18. A 54-year-old St. Inigoes woman was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree assault.

ROBBERY

Solomons Island Rd., 5000 block, 2:07 p.m. July 25. A man wearing a bright yellow construction style shirt/jacket with silver reflective striping, and a heavyset woman wearing a similar orange construction style shirt/jacket robbed a liquor store at gunpoint of cash.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Camp Kaufmann Rd., July 19. A back door frame and lock at a residence were damaged. Nothing was reported missing.

Pat Lane, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 16. Three bicycles were stolen from a residence.

LUSBY AREA

ARREST

Clubhouse Dr., July 22. A 32-year-old Lusby woman was arrested and charged with malicious destruction of property of less than $1,000.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Corral Dr., 5:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. July 19. Three silver bars were stolen from a vehicle.

Coster Rd., 7 p.m. July 15 to 6 a.m. July 16. Protein bars and candy were stolen from the center console of a vehicle.

Lake View Dr., July 17. A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged him with first-, third-, and fourth-degree burglary, second-degree assault, resisting arrest and failure to obey a lawful order of a law enforcement officer.

Rousby Hall Rd., 11700 block, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 22. An employee’s wallet was stolen from a break room at a grocery store.

NORTH BEACH AREA

VEHICLE THEFT

Sea Gull Ct., 3 p.m. July 16 to 9:20 a.m. July 17. A Toyota Camry parked in front of a residence was stolen.

OWINGS AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Ridge View Dr., July 20. A side rear window was damaged on a vehicle at a residence.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Solomons Island Rd. N., July 21. A 28-year-old woman was arrested and was charged with theft.

Charles County

MARBURY AREA

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Chicamuxen Rd., 4400 block, 4:57 a.m. July 20. A man driving a white Ford Explorer offered a ride to a woman walking along the road. Once inside the vehicle, the driver threatened the woman with a knife and sexually assaulted her. The woman escaped and police were called when people saw her trying to flag down cars for help.

St. Mary's County

GREAT MILLS AREA

ROBBERY

Old Great Mills Rd., 20700 block, 1:33 a.m. July 19. A man entered a convenience store and fled with a cash drawer from a register.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ROBBERIES

Great Mills Rd., 21000 block, 11:30 p.m. July 22. Two males accosted at gunpoint two bank patrons using an ATM. The assailants demanded property. The bank patrons complied.

Three Notch Rd., 22000 block, 12:30 a.m. July 23. Two males entered a convenience store and demanded property at gunpoint. The employee complied and the males fled.