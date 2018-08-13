Town Center Blvd., 10600 block, Aug. 2. A customer at a discount retail store reported the theft of an iPhone X, reportedly valued at $1,000.
Hellen Creek Dr., 9 p.m. Aug. 4 to 8:40 a.m. Aug. 5. A resident reported a break-in at the home. Nothing was reported missing.
Solomons Island Rd., Aug. 2. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.
2nd St., 6 p.m. Aug. 1 to 6 a.m. Aug. 2. Forty dollars in cash was stolen from a glove compartment.
Prince Frederick Blvd., Aug. 3. A man assaulted a pedestrian, then demanded cigarettes. When the pedestrian said he had none, the assailant demanded his wallet and assaulted him again. The 19-year-old assailant was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and attempt to rob.
Dares Beach Rd. W., 200 block, Aug. 1. A wallet was stolen from a gym bag at a fitness center.
La Plata area, 9 p.m. Aug. 5. A 34-year-old La Plata man was arrested and charged with theft scheme after his employer observed him steal lottery tickets, police said. A preliminary investigation showed the employee had been stealing tickets for several months, police said.
Greenwood Ct., 11000 block, 10:07 a.m. Aug. 7. Glass on a basement door was discovered shattered. A male was seen on surveillance footage knocking on the door minutes before the alarm sounded. He fled in a black pickup truck.
Pilgrims Sq., 3000 block, 8-10 a.m. Aug. 8. Two handicapped placards were stolen from a vehicle entered by force.
Pinewood Dr., 2600 block, Aug. 5-6. Electronics and other property were stolen from a residence.
First Colony Blvd., Aug. 8. A male removed merchandise from packaging at a retail store and fled with a female in a white vehicle
Miramar Way, 45400 block, 5:15 p.m. Aug. 5. A person at a discount retail store pushed a shopping cart with a plastic bin full of food and clothing items out the door without paying for the merchandise. The assailant fled empty-handed after being stopped by loss-prevention staff.
Devin Cir., 47000 block, Aug. 12. A 41-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault.
Park Hall Rd., 47000 block, Aug. 11. A 28-year-old Park Hall woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.
St. Mary’s area, Aug. 9. A 29-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested in connection with several outstanding warrants dating to 2012, including a counterfeit issue, theft of $1,000 to under $10,000, forgery, two counts of theft less than $1,000, two counts of child support, and two counts of tampering with water supply property/equipment.