Calvert County

These were among reports received by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-535-2800 or 301-855-1194, the Crime Solvers line at 410-535-2880 or the state police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400.

DUNKIRK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Town Center Blvd., 10600 block, Aug. 2. A customer at a discount retail store reported the theft of an iPhone X, reportedly valued at $1,000.

LUSBY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Hellen Creek Dr., 9 p.m. Aug. 4 to 8:40 a.m. Aug. 5. A resident reported a break-in at the home. Nothing was reported missing.

Solomons Island Rd., Aug. 2. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

NORTH BEACH AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

2nd St., 6 p.m. Aug. 1 to 6 a.m. Aug. 2. Forty dollars in cash was stolen from a glove compartment.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

ROBBERY

Prince Frederick Blvd., Aug. 3. A man assaulted a pedestrian, then demanded cigarettes. When the pedestrian said he had none, the assailant demanded his wallet and assaulted him again. The 19-year-old assailant was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and attempt to rob.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Dares Beach Rd. W., 200 block, Aug. 1. A wallet was stolen from a gym bag at a fitness center.

Charles County

These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

LA PLATA AREA

THEFT SCHEME

La Plata area, 9 p.m. Aug. 5. A 34-year-old La Plata man was arrested and charged with theft scheme after his employer observed him steal lottery tickets, police said. A preliminary investigation showed the employee had been stealing tickets for several months, police said.

WALDORF AREA

DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY

Greenwood Ct., 11000 block, 10:07 a.m. Aug. 7. Glass on a basement door was discovered shattered. A male was seen on surveillance footage knocking on the door minutes before the alarm sounded. He fled in a black pickup truck.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Pilgrims Sq., 3000 block, 8-10 a.m. Aug. 8. Two handicapped placards were stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

Pinewood Dr., 2600 block, Aug. 5-6. Electronics and other property were stolen from a residence.

St. Mary's County

These w ere among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

First Colony Blvd., Aug. 8. A male removed merchandise from packaging at a retail store and fled with a female in a white vehicle

Miramar Way, 45400 block, 5:15 p.m. Aug. 5. A person at a discount retail store pushed a shopping cart with a plastic bin full of food and clothing items out the door without paying for the merchandise. The assailant fled empty-handed after being stopped by loss-prevention staff.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULT

Devin Cir., 47000 block, Aug. 12. A 41-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault.

PARK HALL AREA

ASSAULT

Park Hall Rd., 47000 block, Aug. 11. A 28-year-old Park Hall woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

ST. MARY'S AREA

ARREST

St. Mary’s area, Aug. 9. A 29-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested in connection with several outstanding warrants dating to 2012, including a counterfeit issue, theft of $1,000 to under $10,000, forgery, two counts of theft less than $1,000, two counts of child support, and two counts of tampering with water supply property/equipment.