Ward Rd., July 15-29. Two kayaks and a five-foot trailer were stolen from behind a shed at a residence.
Mary Ct., July 15-29. A license plate was stolen from a trailer.
Potts Point Rd., July 27. Residents returned home to find a basement door open. Nothing was reported missing.
Ball Rd., 1400 block, Aug. 5. A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with fourth-degree burglary and traffic charges.
Adelina Rd., July 25-28. A window was broken on the front of a residence.
Bay Ave., 11 p.m. July 25 to 11 a.m. July 26. A laptop, an iPad, a guitar, DVDs, video games and a wallet were stolen from a residence.
Mackall Rd., July 30. A 29-year-old man was arrested after he kicked in the front door of a residence. He was charged with malicious destruction of property.
Waldorf area, Aug. 6. A 40-year-old Waldorf man was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with failure to appear and second-degree assault.
Blackpool Circle, July 28. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle. Police are seeking a woman spotted on surveillance video using the stolen card to make several purchases.
Abell area, Aug. 3. A 52-year-old Abell man was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with first- and second-degree assault.
Bushwood area, Aug. 7. A 57-year-old Bushwood man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for attempted second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault.
Lexington Village Way, 46000 block, Aug. 5. A 37-year-old Callaway woman attempted to steal merchandise from a retail store by placing items in her purse. She was charged with theft via criminal citation.
Ryan Way, 22000 block, Aug. 6. A 24-year-old Leonardtown man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.
Shangri-La Dr. S., 46000 block, Aug. 5. A man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property.
Shangri-La Dr., 46000 block, Aug. 6. A 51-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault.
Lexington Park area, Aug. 3. A 30-year-old Lexington Park was arrested on an outstanding warrant for second-degree assault and false imprisonment.
Lexington Park area, Aug. 5. A 28-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for first- and second-degree assault, carrying and concealing a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, and attempted first- and second-degree murder.
Lexington Park area, Aug. 6. A 31-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for first-degree assault.
Rogers Dr., 46000 block, Aug. 5. Two men were arrested and charged with violating a protective order. A 36-year-old Lexington Park man, was also charged with third- and fourth-degree burglary and theft. A 47-year-old St. Leonard man was also charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and failure to obey a lawful order.