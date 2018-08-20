Calvert County

These were among reports received by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-535-2800 or 301-855-1194, the Crime Solvers line at 410-535-2880 or the state police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400.

DUNKIRK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Ward Rd., July 15-29. Two kayaks and a five-foot trailer were stolen from behind a shed at a residence.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Mary Ct., July 15-29. A license plate was stolen from a trailer.

Potts Point Rd., July 27. Residents returned home to find a basement door open. Nothing was reported missing.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

ARREST

Ball Rd., 1400 block, Aug. 5. A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with fourth-degree burglary and traffic charges.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

PROPERTY DAMAGE

Adelina Rd., July 25-28. A window was broken on the front of a residence.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Bay Ave., 11 p.m. July 25 to 11 a.m. July 26. A laptop, an iPad, a guitar, DVDs, video games and a wallet were stolen from a residence.

SAINT LEONARD AREA

ARREST

Mackall Rd., July 30. A 29-year-old man was arrested after he kicked in the front door of a residence. He was charged with malicious destruction of property.

Charles County

These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

WALDORF AREA

ARREST

Waldorf area, Aug. 6. A 40-year-old Waldorf man was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with failure to appear and second-degree assault.

THEFT/FRAUD

Blackpool Circle, July 28. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle. Police are seeking a woman spotted on surveillance video using the stolen card to make several purchases.

St. Mary's County

These w ere among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

ABELL AREA

ARREST

Abell area, Aug. 3. A 52-year-old Abell man was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with first- and second-degree assault.

BUSHWOOD AREA

ARREST

Bushwood area, Aug. 7. A 57-year-old Bushwood man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for attempted second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault.

CALIFORNIA AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Lexington Village Way, 46000 block, Aug. 5. A 37-year-old Callaway woman attempted to steal merchandise from a retail store by placing items in her purse. She was charged with theft via criminal citation.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

ASSAULT

Ryan Way, 22000 block, Aug. 6. A 24-year-old Leonardtown man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULTS

Shangri-La Dr. S., 46000 block, Aug. 5. A man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property.

Shangri-La Dr., 46000 block, Aug. 6. A 51-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault.

ARRESTS

Lexington Park area, Aug. 3. A 30-year-old Lexington Park was arrested on an outstanding warrant for second-degree assault and false imprisonment.

Lexington Park area, Aug. 5. A 28-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for first- and second-degree assault, carrying and concealing a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, and attempted first- and second-degree murder.

Lexington Park area, Aug. 6. A 31-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for first-degree assault.

Rogers Dr., 46000 block, Aug. 5. Two men were arrested and charged with violating a protective order. A 36-year-old Lexington Park man, was also charged with third- and fourth-degree burglary and theft. A 47-year-old St. Leonard man was also charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and failure to obey a lawful order.