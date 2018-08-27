Calvert County

These were among reports received by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-535-2800 or 301-855-1194, the Crime Solvers line at 410-535-2880 or the state police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400.

LUSBY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Golden West Way, July 17-Aug. 17. A boat trailer was stolen from the side of a residence.

Rattlesnake Rd., Aug. 16. A refrigerator was stolen from a residence entered through a rear door.

Side Saddle Trail, Aug. 11-18. Copper pipes were stolen from underneath a residence.

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Johnswood Rd., Aug. 17. Three solar yard lights were damaged at a residence overnight.

Charles County

These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

LA PLATA AREA

ARRESTS

La Plata area, 11:30 p.m. Aug. 18. A 56-year-old Severn man was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and other charges.

La Plata area, Aug. 16. A 40-year-old La Plata man was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with home invasion.

Oak Ave. N., 100 block, 9:58 p.m. Aug. 19. A 50-year-old man, of no fixed addressed, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

St. Mary's County

These w ere among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Miramar Way, 45400 block, Aug. 13. A 31-year-old North Carolina woman was arrested and charged with theft.

Three Notch Rd., 22800 block, 5 a.m. July 11. A male was seen on surveillance video at a motel front desk. When the desk clerk walked away, the male reached over the counter, took a handful of cash and change, and fled.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

ARREST

Mount Wolf Rd., 38000 block, Aug. 13. A 26-year-old Charlotte Hall woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

ARREST

Hollywood area, Aug. 13. A 26-year-old Hollywood woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant for first- and second-degree assault.