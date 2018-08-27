Golden West Way, July 17-Aug. 17. A boat trailer was stolen from the side of a residence.
Rattlesnake Rd., Aug. 16. A refrigerator was stolen from a residence entered through a rear door.
Side Saddle Trail, Aug. 11-18. Copper pipes were stolen from underneath a residence.
Johnswood Rd., Aug. 17. Three solar yard lights were damaged at a residence overnight.
La Plata area, 11:30 p.m. Aug. 18. A 56-year-old Severn man was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and other charges.
La Plata area, Aug. 16. A 40-year-old La Plata man was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with home invasion.
Oak Ave. N., 100 block, 9:58 p.m. Aug. 19. A 50-year-old man, of no fixed addressed, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
Miramar Way, 45400 block, Aug. 13. A 31-year-old North Carolina woman was arrested and charged with theft.
Three Notch Rd., 22800 block, 5 a.m. July 11. A male was seen on surveillance video at a motel front desk. When the desk clerk walked away, the male reached over the counter, took a handful of cash and change, and fled.
Mount Wolf Rd., 38000 block, Aug. 13. A 26-year-old Charlotte Hall woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.
Hollywood area, Aug. 13. A 26-year-old Hollywood woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant for first- and second-degree assault.