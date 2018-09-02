Calvert County

LUSBY AREA

ARREST

H.G. Trueman Rd., 11800 block, Aug. 22. A 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft under $1,500.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clubhouse Dr., Aug. 25. An Xbox gaming system and a laptop were stolen from a residence sometime during the day.

NORTH BEACH AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

First St., Aug. 24-26. A lawn mower was stolen from a yard at a residence.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clay Hammond Rd., Aug. 22. A woman reported her driver’s license and bank card were stolen while she was at her bank.

Skipjack Rd., Aug. 20. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Solomons Island Rd. S., 1700 block, Aug. 26. A yellow garden cart was stolen from a garden center overnight.

ARRESTS

Hospital Rd., 100 block, Aug. 20. A 25-year-old Capitol Heights man and a 24-year-old Clinton man were arrested. Each was charged with forgery and conspiracy.

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Shore Acres Way, Aug. 26. Paint was damaged on a front door at a residence. The estimated value of the damaged property is $300.

Charles County

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

WALDORF AREA

ASSAULT

Council Oak Dr., 12500 block, 9:47 a.m. Aug. 16. A man argued with a female acquaintance at his residence. She escaped to her vehicle. As she drove away, the man fired three shots from a gun, striking the woman’s vehicle. The woman was not injured and the man fled.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

ARREST

California area, Aug. 22. A 32-year-old California woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant for second-degree assault.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Miramar Way, 45400 block, 1:35 a.m. Aug. 25. A man loaded a 55-inch ultra-high-definition television into a shopping cart and walked out of discount retail store without paying for it.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Mohawk Dr., 37000 block, Aug. 21. A man attempted to steal numerous items from a discount retail store. The 20-year-old Waldorf man was arrested and charged with theft.

GREAT MILLS AREA

ARREST

Point Lookout Rd., 20200 block, Aug. 22. A 23-year-old Great Mills woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ARREST

Liberty St., 21000 block, Aug. 22. A 29-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.