Calvert County

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

ARREST

Bayside Rd., 8000 block, Aug. 27. A 58-year-old man was arrested and charged with trespassing on private property.

CHESAPEAKE RANCH ESTATES AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Chesapeake Ranch Estates area, Aug. 29. A bicycle was stolen from outside a shower facility at a campsite while its owner was in the shower.

DUNKIRK AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Maryland Blvd. S., 9800 block, 9:35 p.m. Aug. 31. A masked man with a handgun jumped over a counter at a convenience store, grabbed cash from a register and shot in the direction of the counter as he fled. The clerk was uninjured.

Town Center Blvd., 10700 block, Aug. 28. Two males entered a grocery store, placed merchandise in a shopping cart and left without paying.

LUSBY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Sollers Wharf Rd., Aug. 30. A package was stolen from a mailbox. The theft was reported Sept. 2.

PROPERTY DAMAGE

Flagstaff Rd., 8 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Sept. 1. The back windshield of a vehicle was shattered.

NORTH BEACH AREA

PROPERTY DAMAGE

Bay Ave., 9000 block, Aug. 18. A decorative iron gate at a welcome center was spray painted and ripped from its hinges. The property damage was reported Aug. 28. The estimated value of the damage is $2,218.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

PROPERTY DAMAGE

Terrace Dr., 11:20 a.m. Aug. 29. A residential mailbox was damaged.

Charles County

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

ARRESTS

Colony Way, 45000 block, Aug. 31. A 43-year-old Lusby man was arrested and charged with theft.

Three Notch Rd., 23000 block, Aug. 27. A 27-year-old woman was arrested and charged with theft.

CALLAWAY AREA

ARREST

Callaway area, Sept. 2. A 33-year-old Callaway man was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with second-degree assault.

CLEMENTS AREA

ASSAULT

Airport Lane, 24000 block, Aug. 25. A 55-year-old Clements man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

GREAT MILLS AREA

ARREST

Kilbeggan Ct., 45000 block, Aug. 31. A 20-year-old Great Mills man was arrested and charged with malicious destruction of property and threat of arson.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ARREST

Great Mills Rd., 21000 block, 3:20 a.m. Aug. 27. A 35-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault.

ASSAULT

Teddy Way, 19000 block, Aug. 26. A man used a liquor bottle and his hands to assault a person.

ARRESTS

Three Notch Rd., 21800 block, Sept. 2. A 47-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with theft.

Winding Way, 21000 block, Sept. 5. A Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with first- and fourth-degree burglary and theft.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

ARREST

Point Lookout Rd., 31000 block, Aug. 24. A man was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary, theft, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance and paraphernalia.

RIDGE AREA

ARREST

Ridge area, Sept. 2. A 23-year-old Ridge man was arrested and charged on an outstanding warrant for theft $100 to under $1,500, first-degree burglary and driving without a license.