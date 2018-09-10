Bayside Rd., 8000 block, Aug. 27. A 58-year-old man was arrested and charged with trespassing on private property.
Chesapeake Ranch Estates area, Aug. 29. A bicycle was stolen from outside a shower facility at a campsite while its owner was in the shower.
Maryland Blvd. S., 9800 block, 9:35 p.m. Aug. 31. A masked man with a handgun jumped over a counter at a convenience store, grabbed cash from a register and shot in the direction of the counter as he fled. The clerk was uninjured.
Town Center Blvd., 10700 block, Aug. 28. Two males entered a grocery store, placed merchandise in a shopping cart and left without paying.
Sollers Wharf Rd., Aug. 30. A package was stolen from a mailbox. The theft was reported Sept. 2.
Flagstaff Rd., 8 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Sept. 1. The back windshield of a vehicle was shattered.
Bay Ave., 9000 block, Aug. 18. A decorative iron gate at a welcome center was spray painted and ripped from its hinges. The property damage was reported Aug. 28. The estimated value of the damage is $2,218.
Terrace Dr., 11:20 a.m. Aug. 29. A residential mailbox was damaged.
Colony Way, 45000 block, Aug. 31. A 43-year-old Lusby man was arrested and charged with theft.
Three Notch Rd., 23000 block, Aug. 27. A 27-year-old woman was arrested and charged with theft.
Callaway area, Sept. 2. A 33-year-old Callaway man was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with second-degree assault.
Airport Lane, 24000 block, Aug. 25. A 55-year-old Clements man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.
Kilbeggan Ct., 45000 block, Aug. 31. A 20-year-old Great Mills man was arrested and charged with malicious destruction of property and threat of arson.
Great Mills Rd., 21000 block, 3:20 a.m. Aug. 27. A 35-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault.
Teddy Way, 19000 block, Aug. 26. A man used a liquor bottle and his hands to assault a person.
Three Notch Rd., 21800 block, Sept. 2. A 47-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with theft.
Winding Way, 21000 block, Sept. 5. A Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with first- and fourth-degree burglary and theft.
Point Lookout Rd., 31000 block, Aug. 24. A man was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary, theft, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance and paraphernalia.
Ridge area, Sept. 2. A 23-year-old Ridge man was arrested and charged on an outstanding warrant for theft $100 to under $1,500, first-degree burglary and driving without a license.