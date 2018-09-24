Mears Ave., 4100 block, Sept. 10. A 34-year-old woman at a beach resort was arrested after she threw a cup of orange soda onto the side of an officer’s police cruiser. She was charged with malicious destruction of property.
Huntsman Dr., 9:30 p.m. Sept. 11 to 6:30 a.m. Sept. 12. An unknown person drove through a residential front yard, leaving 300 feet of tire tracks. The estimated value of the damage is $1,000.
Bandera Lane, Sept. 12. Tools were stolen from a shed entered by force at a residence. The estimated value of the stolen property is $2,600.
Huron Dr., Sept. 7-10. A license plate was stolen from a woman’s trailer.
Golden West Way, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 to 6:25 a.m. Sept. 14. Unknown person(s) slashed two tires on a woman’s vehicle.
Dares Beach Rd. W., unit block, 5-8 p.m. Sept. 10. Cash was stolen from a woman’s purse at a fast food restaurant.
Burr Oak Ct., Sept. 12. A group of people damaged three concrete slabs in a gazebo.
Solomons Island Rd. S., 8:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Unknown person(s) smashed the windshield of a man’s rental vehicle.
Driftwood Lane, 3 p.m. Sept. 7 to 9 a.m. Sept. 12. Unknown person(s) stole four lug nuts off a Ford Mustang.
Solomons Island Rd. S., 14300 block, Sept. 13. A woman reported she left her cellphone at a restaurant the night before. and When she returned the next morning it was gone.
Hamilton Place, 2600 block, 6:40 p.m. Sept. 18. A masked gunman accosted a food deliveryman, announced a robbery, and struck the deliveryman on the head with a handgun. The assailant continued to assault the man after he fell to the ground, took his wallet, and fled. A 17-year-old Waldorf male, and a 17-year-old White Plains accomplice were arrested and charged as adults with armed robbery, first-, and second-degree assault and related charges.
Lexington Village Way, 46000 block, Sept. 13. A 27-year-old Avenue woman was arrested in a retail store for concealing merchandise and attempting to leave the store without purchasing the items. She was charged with theft.
Budds Creek Rd., 25700 block, Aug. 22. Two males and a female attempted to break into a liquor store. They were seen leaving the area in a light-color Honda Accord.
Great Mills Rd., 21000 block, Sept. 14. A 23-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested at her place of employment and charged with theft for removing property during her shift.