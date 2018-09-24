Calvert County

These were among reports received by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-535-2800 or 301-855-1194, the Crime Solvers line at 410-535-2880 or the state police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY

Mears Ave., 4100 block, Sept. 10. A 34-year-old woman at a beach resort was arrested after she threw a cup of orange soda onto the side of an officer’s police cruiser. She was charged with malicious destruction of property.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Huntsman Dr., 9:30 p.m. Sept. 11 to 6:30 a.m. Sept. 12. An unknown person drove through a residential front yard, leaving 300 feet of tire tracks. The estimated value of the damage is $1,000.

LUSBY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bandera Lane, Sept. 12. Tools were stolen from a shed entered by force at a residence. The estimated value of the stolen property is $2,600.

Huron Dr., Sept. 7-10. A license plate was stolen from a woman’s trailer.

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Golden West Way, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 to 6:25 a.m. Sept. 14. Unknown person(s) slashed two tires on a woman’s vehicle.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Dares Beach Rd. W., unit block, 5-8 p.m. Sept. 10. Cash was stolen from a woman’s purse at a fast food restaurant.

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Burr Oak Ct., Sept. 12. A group of people damaged three concrete slabs in a gazebo.

Solomons Island Rd. S., 8:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Unknown person(s) smashed the windshield of a man’s rental vehicle.

SOLOMONS AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Driftwood Lane, 3 p.m. Sept. 7 to 9 a.m. Sept. 12. Unknown person(s) stole four lug nuts off a Ford Mustang.

Solomons Island Rd. S., 14300 block, Sept. 13. A woman reported she left her cellphone at a restaurant the night before. and When she returned the next morning it was gone.

Charles County

These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

WALDORF AREA

ARRESTS

Hamilton Place, 2600 block, 6:40 p.m. Sept. 18. A masked gunman accosted a food deliveryman, announced a robbery, and struck the deliveryman on the head with a handgun. The assailant continued to assault the man after he fell to the ground, took his wallet, and fled. A 17-year-old Waldorf male, and a 17-year-old White Plains accomplice were arrested and charged as adults with armed robbery, first-, and second-degree assault and related charges.

St. Mary's County

These w ere among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Lexington Village Way, 46000 block, Sept. 13. A 27-year-old Avenue woman was arrested in a retail store for concealing merchandise and attempting to leave the store without purchasing the items. She was charged with theft.

CHAPTICO AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Budds Creek Rd., 25700 block, Aug. 22. Two males and a female attempted to break into a liquor store. They were seen leaving the area in a light-color Honda Accord.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Great Mills Rd., 21000 block, Sept. 14. A 23-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested at her place of employment and charged with theft for removing property during her shift.