Calvert County

These were among reports received by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-535-2800 or 301-855-1194, the Crime Solvers line at 410-535-2880 or the state police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

16th St., 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 19. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

DUNKIRK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Golden Russet Dr., 5:30 p.m. Sept. 18 to 7:45 a.m. Sept. 19. An person stole gas out of a woman’s vehicle.

LUSBY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Gregg Dr., Sept. 18. A rear tag was stolen from a vehicle.

Nester Lane, Sept. 4. Two Silicon Power 256 GB computer drivers were stolen from a residential mailbox.

Renero Ct., Sept. 14-18. A black bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Southern Connector Blvd., 12400 block, 8:20 a.m. Sept. 20. A cellphone was reported stolen in a parking lot at a high school.

OWINGS AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Scaggs Rd., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 18. A flag was stolen off a mailbox.

Southern Maryland Blvd., 10 p.m. Sept. 21 to 1 a.m. Sept. 22. Tools were stolen from a shed at a residence.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Hallowing Lane, 12:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 19. A person took a registration tag from a boat trailer parked at Hallowing Point boat ramp.

Charles County

These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

WALDORF AREA

ASSAULT

Gallery Pl., 3000 block, 8:25 a.m. Sept. 18. A woman left her 3-year-old child alone in her apartment and went to the apartment of a male acquaintance. When he refused to let her in, she kicked the door open and assaulted a female inside. Police arrested a 28-year-old Waldorf woman and charged her with first- and second-degree assault, home invasion, burglary, reckless endangerment, child neglect, and related charges.

VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER

Sandwich Dr., 2900 block, 11:35 a.m. Sept. 18. A 30-year-old man was discovered inside the residence of a female who has a protective order against him. He fled out a back door when police arrived.

St. Mary's County

These w ere among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

ASSAULT

Havenridge St., 45000 block, Sept. 16. When an argument escalated, a man assaulted an acquaintance. A 40-year-old California man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Miramar Way, 45400 block, Sept. 24. A man at a discount retail store concealed a watch and a bracelet and left without paying for the merchandise. A 29-year-old Great Mills man was arrested and charged with theft less than $1,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Triangle Dr., 30300 block, 4:12 p.m. Sept. 17. A male in a hardware store placed a BB gun under his shirt and fled.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ROBBERY

Mayfaire Lane, 21000 block, 2:20 a.m. Sept. 20. A male assaulted a person giving him a ride, then robbed the driver of property and fled on foot.

PINEY POINT AREA

ASSAULT

Thomas Rd., 16000 block, Sept. 16. A man assaulted and injured a person during an argument. A 59-year-old Piney Point man was charged with second-degree assault.