16th St., 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 19. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Golden Russet Dr., 5:30 p.m. Sept. 18 to 7:45 a.m. Sept. 19. An person stole gas out of a woman’s vehicle.
Gregg Dr., Sept. 18. A rear tag was stolen from a vehicle.
Nester Lane, Sept. 4. Two Silicon Power 256 GB computer drivers were stolen from a residential mailbox.
Renero Ct., Sept. 14-18. A black bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Southern Connector Blvd., 12400 block, 8:20 a.m. Sept. 20. A cellphone was reported stolen in a parking lot at a high school.
Scaggs Rd., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 18. A flag was stolen off a mailbox.
Southern Maryland Blvd., 10 p.m. Sept. 21 to 1 a.m. Sept. 22. Tools were stolen from a shed at a residence.
Hallowing Lane, 12:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 19. A person took a registration tag from a boat trailer parked at Hallowing Point boat ramp.
Gallery Pl., 3000 block, 8:25 a.m. Sept. 18. A woman left her 3-year-old child alone in her apartment and went to the apartment of a male acquaintance. When he refused to let her in, she kicked the door open and assaulted a female inside. Police arrested a 28-year-old Waldorf woman and charged her with first- and second-degree assault, home invasion, burglary, reckless endangerment, child neglect, and related charges.
Sandwich Dr., 2900 block, 11:35 a.m. Sept. 18. A 30-year-old man was discovered inside the residence of a female who has a protective order against him. He fled out a back door when police arrived.
Havenridge St., 45000 block, Sept. 16. When an argument escalated, a man assaulted an acquaintance. A 40-year-old California man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.
Miramar Way, 45400 block, Sept. 24. A man at a discount retail store concealed a watch and a bracelet and left without paying for the merchandise. A 29-year-old Great Mills man was arrested and charged with theft less than $1,000.
Triangle Dr., 30300 block, 4:12 p.m. Sept. 17. A male in a hardware store placed a BB gun under his shirt and fled.
Mayfaire Lane, 21000 block, 2:20 a.m. Sept. 20. A male assaulted a person giving him a ride, then robbed the driver of property and fled on foot.
Thomas Rd., 16000 block, Sept. 16. A man assaulted and injured a person during an argument. A 59-year-old Piney Point man was charged with second-degree assault.