29th St., Sept. 29. A 48-year-old Chesapeake Beach man was arrested after an argument with his neighbor. He was charged with fourth-degree burglary, malicious destruction of property less than $1,000 and disorderly conduct.
Huntsman Dr., Sept. 29. A woman reported her son’s cellphone was stolen at the Calvert County Fair.
Lake Dr., 9 p.m. Sept. 23 to 11 p.m. Sept. 24. More than $2,000 worth of racing gear and clothing was stolen from a vehicle.
HG Trueman Rd., 5-9:30 p.m. Sept. 30. A 1994 Chevy truck was stolen from a residence.
Bay Ave., 9100 block, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 25 to 7 a.m. Sept. 26. A rug was stolen from the lobby of a U.S. post office.
Shore Dr. S., Sept. 20-22. The driver’s side door handle of a vehicle was damaged.
Commerce Lane, unit block, Sept. 30. A 58-year-old man demanding more pillows at a hotel was arrested for yelling and cursing in the lobby after a front desk employee would not comply. He was charged with disorderly conduct and failure to obey lawful order.
Market Square Dr., 300 block, Sept. 28. A front license plate was stolen from a vehicle parked at a convenience store.
Rivers Reach Ct., Sept. 29. A front license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Timeless Dr., Sept. 17-26. A Kawasaki dirt bike was stolen from under a back deck at a residence.
Claggett Rd., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 30. A mailbox was stolen from a residential yard.
Wildmeadows St., 11200 block, 7:55 p.m. Oct. 3. Responding to a call about shots fired, officers discovered a 17-year-old Waldorf male deceased from a gunshot wound.
Crain Hwy. at Pierce Rd., 1:30 p.m. Sept. 27. A 24-year-old man was arrested after an attempted carjacking at a red light and charged with first-degree assault, attempted armed carjacking, and reckless endangerment.
Arbor Lane, 6800 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 24 to 11 a.m. Sept. 25. Two chainsaws were stolen from a shed entered by force.
Vista Rd., 25000 block, Sept. 29. A 48-year-old Hollywood man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.
Archer St., 2200 block, Oct. 4. A 37-year-old Bushwood man was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, and driving while impaired.
Lexington Park area, Sept. 27. A 22-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.
Ridge Rd., 20000 block, Sept. 27. A Lexington Park man was arrested after he assaulted a female acquaintance. He was charged with second-degree assault.
Spyglass Way, 21000 block, Sept. 29. A 27-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested after she assaulted a female acquaintance. She was charged with second-degree assault.
Willows Rd., 21500 block, Sept. 28. An 18-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested during a disturbance at a park. She was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, and second-degree assault. The woman was also served an outstanding warrant for assault.
Bartlett St., 26000 block, Sept. 29. An 18-year-old Mechanicsville man assaulted someone and fled in a vehicle. He was charged with second-degree assault, driving under the influence of alcohol per se, driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving while impaired.
Three Notch Rd., 28000 block, Sept. 24. A man entered a business, took bottles of alcohol and fled. A 38-year-old Leonardtown man was arrested and charged with theft on Sept. 29.