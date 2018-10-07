Calvert County

These were among reports received by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-535-2800 or 301-855-1194, the Crime Solvers line at 410-535-2880 or the state police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

ASSAULT

29th St., Sept. 29. A 48-year-old Chesapeake Beach man was arrested after an argument with his neighbor. He was charged with fourth-degree burglary, malicious destruction of property less than $1,000 and disorderly conduct.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Huntsman Dr., Sept. 29. A woman reported her son’s cellphone was stolen at the Calvert County Fair.

LUSBY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Lake Dr., 9 p.m. Sept. 23 to 11 p.m. Sept. 24. More than $2,000 worth of racing gear and clothing was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

HG Trueman Rd., 5-9:30 p.m. Sept. 30. A 1994 Chevy truck was stolen from a residence.

NORTH BEACH AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Bay Ave., 9100 block, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 25 to 7 a.m. Sept. 26. A rug was stolen from the lobby of a U.S. post office.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Shore Dr. S., Sept. 20-22. The driver’s side door handle of a vehicle was damaged.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Commerce Lane, unit block, Sept. 30. A 58-year-old man demanding more pillows at a hotel was arrested for yelling and cursing in the lobby after a front desk employee would not comply. He was charged with disorderly conduct and failure to obey lawful order.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Market Square Dr., 300 block, Sept. 28. A front license plate was stolen from a vehicle parked at a convenience store.

Rivers Reach Ct., Sept. 29. A front license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

SAINT LEONARD AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Timeless Dr., Sept. 17-26. A Kawasaki dirt bike was stolen from under a back deck at a residence.

SUNDERLAND AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Claggett Rd., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 30. A mailbox was stolen from a residential yard.

Charles County

These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

WALDORF AREA

HOMICIDE

Wildmeadows St., 11200 block, 7:55 p.m. Oct. 3. Responding to a call about shots fired, officers discovered a 17-year-old Waldorf male deceased from a gunshot wound.

ATTEMPTED CARJACKING

Crain Hwy. at Pierce Rd., 1:30 p.m. Sept. 27. A 24-year-old man was arrested after an attempted carjacking at a red light and charged with first-degree assault, attempted armed carjacking, and reckless endangerment.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Arbor Lane, 6800 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 24 to 11 a.m. Sept. 25. Two chainsaws were stolen from a shed entered by force.

St. Mary's County

These w ere among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

ASSAULT

Vista Rd., 25000 block, Sept. 29. A 48-year-old Hollywood man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

ASSAULT

Archer St., 2200 block, Oct. 4. A 37-year-old Bushwood man was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, and driving while impaired.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE ARREST

Lexington Park area, Sept. 27. A 22-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

ASSAULTS

Ridge Rd., 20000 block, Sept. 27. A Lexington Park man was arrested after he assaulted a female acquaintance. He was charged with second-degree assault.

Spyglass Way, 21000 block, Sept. 29. A 27-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested after she assaulted a female acquaintance. She was charged with second-degree assault.

Willows Rd., 21500 block, Sept. 28. An 18-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested during a disturbance at a park. She was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, and second-degree assault. The woman was also served an outstanding warrant for assault.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Bartlett St., 26000 block, Sept. 29. An 18-year-old Mechanicsville man assaulted someone and fled in a vehicle. He was charged with second-degree assault, driving under the influence of alcohol per se, driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving while impaired.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Three Notch Rd., 28000 block, Sept. 24. A man entered a business, took bottles of alcohol and fled. A 38-year-old Leonardtown man was arrested and charged with theft on Sept. 29.