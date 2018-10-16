Calvert County

These were among reports received by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-535-2800 or 301-855-1194, the Crime Solvers line at 410-535-2880 or the state police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Breezy Point Beach, 8 a.m. Oct. 2 to Oct. 3. A Stihl chainsaw was stolen from a maintenance shed.

Gordon Stinnett Ave., 4000 block, 4:30 a.m. Oct. 3. A 24-year-old man was arrested after he was seen on a surveillance video inside a waterpark after hours. He was charged with fourth-degree burglary.

DUNKIRK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Town Center Blvd., 10800 block, Oct. 2. Two women entered a dressing room at a retail store with clothing. They left the store without paying for the merchandise. An employee found four empty shirt hangers underneath a bench.

OWINGS AREA

ASSAULT

Chesapeake Beach Rd. E., 8:50 p.m. Oct. 7. A 32-year-old man located near a convenience store was arrested and charged with three counts each of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and possession of a short-barrel/altered shotgun.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Main St., 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 to 8 a.m. Oct. 7. A campaign sign was torn down and left in a residential yard.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

German Chapel Rd., Sept. 29. Tools and equipment, valued at more than $4,800 were stolen from two work trucks.

Hallowing Point Rd., Oct. 7. A 19-year-old man was arrested after a traffic stop and charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, theft scheme ($1,500-$25,000), theft scheme (less than $100) and was issued related traffic citations.

SAINT LEONARD AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

St. Leonard Rd., 4900 block, Oct. 1. An employee at an auto collision center noticed paint was peeling off a vehicle he had recently painted. He believes someone threw paint thinner on the car. Estimated damage is valued at $6,000.

SUNDERLAND AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Pushaw Station Rd., 11 a.m. Oct. 4 to 11 a.m. Oct. 5. A political candidate reported a picture had been cut out of one of her campaign signs.

Charles County

There were no reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

CHILD NEGLECT

Three Notch Rd., 22700 block, Oct. 4. A female driver talking on her cellphone with two children in the vehicle sped away from police who attempted to speak with her. The driver ran through several red lights, refused to stop her vehicle, and when finally stopped, refused to allow the children to exit the vehicle. The 47-year-old woman, of no fixed address, was eventually arrested and charged with child neglect, attempt by driver to elude police, and attempt by to elude.

ASSAULT

Three Notch Rd., 23100 block, Oct. 5. A man entered a convenience store, threatened a person with a handgun and struck the person on the head twice with the weapon. A 23-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, illegal possession of ammunition, shotgun possession by a felon, and using a firearm to commit a violent crime.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Wildewood subdivision, Oct. 5-6. Multiple citizens reported outdoor Halloween decorations had been stolen from their residences overnight. A suspect was identified.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Triangle Dr., 30000 block, Oct. 7. A man entered a hardware store, took property, and fled. A 31-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with theft.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

ASSAULT

Jimmy’s Lane, 25000 block, Oct. 9. When a verbal altercation escalated, a man assaulted an acquaintance and placed his hands around the victim’s throat. A 44-year-old Hollywood man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

ASSAULT

Archer St., 22200 block, Oct. 4. A 37-year-old Bushwood man was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving while impaired.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULTS

Patuxent Rd., 46000 block, Oct. 1. A man struck a female acquaintance in the face and attempted to strangle her. A 24-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Valley Estates Dr., 22000 block, Oct. 8. A 33-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested after she threw a tray at a person and scratched the person with her fingernails. She was charged with second-degree assault.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Lexington Village Way, 46000 block, Oct. 2. A 20-year-old Lusby man was arrested at a retail store after he was seen by a loss prevention officer putting on a pair of shoes and leaving the store without paying. He was charged with theft less than $100.

ST. MARY'S CITY AREA

ASSAULT

College Dr., 47000 block, Oct. 4. Public safety officers advised an intoxicated man to leave a college campus. He then pushed someone into a wall, kicked a public safety officer and attempted to bite a deputy who was arresting him. A 20-year-old Germantown was charged with three counts of second-degree assault.