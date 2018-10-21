Calvert County

OWINGS AREA

ASSAULT

Chesapeake Beach Rd. E., 100 block, Oct. 9. A 32-year-old Owings man was arrested in a parking lot at a convenience store, and charged with three counts each of first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and possession of a short-barrel/altered shotgun.

Charles County

WALDORF AREA

CARJACKING

Acton Lane area, 11300 block, 5:29 p.m. Oct. 14. A 24-year-old Oxon Hill man was arrested and charged with carjacking, possession with the intent to distribute, first-degree assault, and false imprisonment.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

First Colony Way, 45100 block, 5:50 p.m. Oct. 16. A woman in a retail store took four Sony PlayStation video controllers out of their packages and left the store without paying.

COLTON'S POINT AREA

ASSAULT

Palmer Rd., 38000 block, Oct. 10. A 25-year-old Minnesota woman was arrested after a verbal altercation with an acquaintance escalated. She was charged with second-degree assault.

GREAT MILLS AREA

ARREST

Great Mills area, Oct. 10. A 25-year-old Great Mills woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant for child abuse and second-degree assault.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULT

Columbus Dr., 46300 block, 8:50 p.m. Oct. 17. A 29-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with first-degree assault. His wife was charged with first-degree assault and resisting/interfering with an arrest.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

ARREST

Mechanicsville area, Oct. 10. A 41-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for burglary, burglary tools, theft, malicious destruction of property, and failure to appear/burglary.