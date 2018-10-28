Calvert County

LUSBY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Lake Dr., 9 a.m.-5:15 p.m. Oct. 16. A deadbolt was removed from the front door of a residence. Nothing was reported missing.

Pardoe Rd., Oct. 15. Three to four firewood logs were stolen from a residence.

Rousby Hall Rd., 11700 block, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 20. A man entered a liquor store, tucked a bottle of Cognac inside his jacket and left without paying.

Sweetwater Rd., 400 block, 11:30 a.m. Oct. 18. A person entered a landfill, dropped off trash and left without paying.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

ASSAULT

Solomons Island Rd. N., 500 block, Oct. 15. A 23-year-old man was arrested at a restaurant, and charged with second-degree assault, resisting/interfering with an arrest, and disorderly conduct.

SUNDERLAND AREA

VANDALISM

Pushaw Station Rd., 5 p.m. Oct. 18 to 12:45 p.m. Oct. 19. Three campaign signs were vandalized.

Charles County

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

WALDORF AREA

SHOOTING ARREST

Waldorf area, Oct. 19. A 24-year-old La Plata man was arrested in connection with an Oct. 3 shooting at a group of people and hitting a 17-year-old girl on Wildmeadows Street. He was charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and other offenses.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Miramar Way, 45400 block, 5:15 p.m. Oct. 19. A male picked up two comforter sets inside a discount retail store and left without paying.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

ASSAULT

Lawrence Ave., 22700 block, Oct. 17. A 23-year-old Leonardtown woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ROBBERY

Three Notch Rd., 22600 block, Oct. 19. A male entered a sandwich shop, implied he had a weapon, reached over the counter, grabbed cash and fled.

ARREST

Lexington Park area, Oct. 19. An 18-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, armed robbery, second-degree burglary, reckless endangerment, handgun on person, and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Hunt Valley Estates area, Oct. 15. A male was seen on video surveillance breaking into a storage shed at a residence. A leaf blower, a snow blower and an auger were taken.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Mechanicsville area, Oct. 15. A 45-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Mechanicsville area, Oct. 20. A 30-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Mechanicsville area, Oct. 14. A 40-year-old Mechanicsville woman was arrested and charged with theft.

Mechanicsville area, Oct. 19. A 31-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested and charged with second- and fourth-degree burglary and theft.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

WEAPONS OFFENSE

Patriot Lane, 600 block, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 23. An 18-year-old high school student was arrested after he posted a social media video of himself on school property with a handgun. He was charged with possession of a firearm under 21, dangerous weapon on school property, handgun on person, and loaded handgun on person.

ST. MARY'S AREA

ASSAULT

St. Mary’s area, Oct. 18. A 27-year-old Landover man was arrested and charged with robbery and first- and second-degree assault.