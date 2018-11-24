Asbury Cir., Nov. 8. A gold necklace, a gold bracelet, and a gold chain with a pendant were reported stolen from a woman’s apartment.
Bland Dr., 100 block, 11 p.m. Nov. 17. As a result of a dispute earlier in the day, two sisters got into a verbal altercation with two female acquaintances at a residence which resulted in the sisters stabbing the two acquaintances. They fled to their van and rammed the vehicle into one of the acquaintance’s car several times. The sisters, 32 and 31, of Waldorf, were arrested and charged with first-, and second-degree assault, home invasion and related charges.
McIntosh Rd., 24300 block, Nov. 11. A 26-year-old Leonardtown man was arrested after he struck a person in the face, causing an injury. He was charged with second-degree assault.
Great Mills Rd., 21000 block, Nov. 8. A 31-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.
Great Mills Rd., 21000 block, Nov. 13. A 32-year-old Lexington Park man struck a person in the face during an argument, causing injury. He was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.
Shangri-la Dr., 46900 block, Nov. 11. A 52-year-old man, of no fixed address, struck a person in the face causing injury over a disagreement about food. He was charged with second-degree assault.
Three Notch Rd., 19600 block, Nov. 10. A 61-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested after she arrived at a residence, began creating a disturbance, and assaulted several people. She was charged with first- and second-degree assault.
Lexington Village Way, 46300 block, 6:34 p.m. Nov. 14. A male with tattoos on his neck entered a cellular wireless store, cut the cord from a blue Samsung Note 1 cellphone, concealed the merchandise, and left the store without paying.
Missouri Ave., 21600 block, Nov. 16. A 58-year-old Ridge woman who entered a residence through a window was arrested and charged with fourth-degree burglary and trespassing on private property.
Susan Lane, 21600 block, Nov. 11. A 45-year-old Lexington Park man was observed inside a storage shed on the property of a business. The man was charged with fourth-degree burglary, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Three Notch Rd., 22500 block, 6:05-6:17 p.m. Nov. 14. Numerous bottles of Dove brand body wash were stolen during two trips at a CVS store.
Shangri-la Dr., 21800 block, Nov. 9. A man left his vehicle running and unlocked while he went inside a store to pick up an item. When he returned, the vehicle was gone. The vehicle was located nearby, and a 39-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft.