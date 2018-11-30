Grace Rd., 7 p.m. Nov. 19 to 6:30 a.m. Nov. 20. Two tires were slashed on a Chevy S-10 pickup truck.
Sagebrush Dr., Nov. 19. A man reported that his Kohl’s charge card was delivered to his mailbox, but he never received it. He contacted Kohl’s and was told that $305.88 worth of merchandise had been charged at the Lexington Park store the previous day.
Spruce Dr., 1:30 p.m. Nov. 13 to 4 p.m. Nov. 25. The back door of a residence was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.
Sitting Bull Cir., Nov. 23. A man and a woman were involved in a verbal dispute that escalated. Police arrested a 38-year-old Lusby woman and charged her with disorderly conduct. A 37-year-old Lusby man was charged with second-degree assault and second-degree assault against a law enforcement officer.
Bay Ave., 200 block, 5:30 a.m. Nov. 24. A female stole a small Christmas tree and a strip of garland from Chesapeake’s Bounty store and fled.
2nd St., 1 p.m. Nov. 22 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 23. A large blue trash can was stolen.
Armory Rd., 3 p.m. Nov. 21. A BB gun was fired at a glass door of a residence, causing it to shatter.
Hallowing Point Rd., 4700 block, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 17. A handicap bathroom was damaged at a park.
Dowell Rd., 6 p.m. Nov. 16 to 8 a.m. Nov. 19. Two picnic tables were stolen from a pavilion near a playground.
Lore Rd., 200 block, Nov. 22. A suitcase with clothes and perfume was stolen from a woman’s vehicle at a hotel.
Elkton Lane, 45200 block, Nov. 22. A 28-year-old California man struck a person in the face. He was charged with second-degree assault.
First Colony Way, 45100 block, 6:50 a.m. Aug. 8. A man took merchandise from a grocery store without paying for it.
Point Lookout Rd., 19500 block, Nov. 23. A 41-year-old Lexington Park man was charged with second-degree assault.
Jones Wharf Rd., 25800 block, Nov. 25. A 53-year-old Hollywood man was arrested after he spit in a person’s face and slammed a door on the person’s arm, causing injury. In an earlier argument, the man also threatened to blow up a vehicle. He was charged with second-degree assault and threats of arson.
Fox Ridge Rd., 21900 block, Nov. 26. A 26-year-old North Carolina man struck a person in the face with a bottle. He was charged with second-degree assault.
Lexington Village Way, 46200 block, 4:38 p.m. Nov. 16. Two males at a retail store took two phone chargers from a display and left without paying. They were seen fleeing the parking lot on bicycles.
Point Lookout Rd., 16300 block, Nov. 22. A 42-year-old St. Mary’s City woman was charged with second-degree assault after she punched a person repeatedly in the face during an argument.