Whispering Pine Cir., 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 26. The garage door at a residence was spray-painted.
Marine Ave., 5:30 p.m. Nov. 20 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 26. A pink and gold necklace, two Amazon gift cards and a container of coins were stolen from a residence.
Spruce Dr., 1:30 p.m. Nov. 13 to 4 p.m. Nov. 25. A person kicked in the back door of a residence and fled
4th St., 1-4:15 p.m. Nov. 27. An iPhone XR was stolen from a package on a residential front porch.
Dares Beach Rd. W., unit block, 10 a.m.-2:40 p.m. Dec. 2. Someone wrote on a person’s vehicle with blue paint, put a sticker on the hood of the vehicle and zip-tied a shopping cart to the car door.
Hallowing Point Rd., 2500 block, Nov. 24-30. Someone entered a business and took $155 in cash from a drawer and fled.
Solomons Island Rd. N., 100 block, Nov. 28. A 55-year-old woman was arrested in a parking lot and charged with theft. A 39-year-old female accomplice was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia, theft, resisting/interfering with arrest and malicious destruction of property.
Solomon’s Island Rd. N., 600 block, Nov. 28. Two males were checking out at a grocery store, when one of them grabbed cash from the cashier’s hand and attempted to leave the store. The males were stopped and returned most of the cash. After they left, it was determined the register was $200 short.
Holiday Dr., 100 block, 10 p.m. Nov. 25 to 7 a.m. Nov. 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle in a hotel parking lot.
Calvert Beach Rd., 11 a.m. Nov. 14 to noon Nov. 28. A water pipe, that a crew had installed under the road, was cut.
Three Notch Rd., 22800 block, Dec. 5. A 17-year-old California male robbed a person of cash at gunpoint and fled. The male was charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a minor, handgun on person, use of a firearm/loaded handgun against a person, first- and second-degree assault, and theft
Pegg Lane, 46300 block, Nov. 30. A 33-year-old Lexington Park man choked someone during an argument. He was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.
Rogers Dr.,46800 block, Dec. 1. A 60-year-old Lexington Park man struck a person in the face and leg. He was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.
Creeping Primrose Lane, 10:45 a.m. Dec. 3. A man was seen on video surveillance taking a package from a residence.
Beach Dr., 40200 block, Dec. 2. A 37-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault after he grabbed a person and forced their head through a window, shattering the window and injuring the person.
Crain Hwy., 3200 block, Nov. 7. A man used a credit card stolen from a Mechanicsville fitness center to purchase items at a grocery store in Waldorf.
2nd St., 17800 block, Dec. 2. A 29-year-old Tall Timbers man punched a person in the head after an argument escalated. He was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.