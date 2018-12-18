Town Center Blvd., 10600 block, Dec. 9. A 25-year-old man was arrested at a pharmacy in a discount retail store for trying to obtain a prescription for medication that was not in his name. he was charged with obtaining drugs by fraud and obtaining a prescription by fraud.
Stone Dr., 10 p.m. Dec. 7 to 9 a.m. Dec. 8. A wooden sign personalized with a location and the family’s last name was stolen from a driveway.
Old Town Rd., 3800 block, Dec. 4-6. The touch screen on a Redbox machine outside a convenience store was damaged.
Rawhide Rd., 8 p.m. Dec. 2 to 9 a.m. Dec. 3. An iPad, a DVD player, numerous DVDs, CDs and $50 cash were stolen from a vehicle.
Calvert Blvd., Dec. 4. A man reported his credit card was missing. The card was used multiple times in St. Mary’s County, with charges totaling $619.36.
Pony Trail, noon-2 p.m. Nov. 28. Packages delivered to a residence were taken.
Mayflower Ct., Dec. 3. A large-screen TV delivered to a residence was stolen.
Old Rolling Rd., 22500 block, Dec. 10. A 28-year-old California man, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault after he bit a person and took a cellphone.
Three Notch Rd., 22800 block, Dec. 5. A 17-year-old Great Mills man was arrested and charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm by minor handgun on person, firearm use/felony, loaded handgun on person, first- and second-degree assault, and theft less than $100.
Oregon Way, 45000 block, Dec. 9. A 60-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested after he assaulted two people. He was charged with second-degree assault.
Creeping Primrose Lane, 10:45 a.m. Dec. 3. A male was seen on video surveillance taking a package that had been delivered to a residence.
Point Lookout Rd., 13000 block, Dec. 12. A male robbed a female bank patron of cash at gunpoint when she finished using an ATM, then fled on foot. Police later arrested a 30-year-old Ridge man who had open warrants for arrests in Calvert and Charles counties. He was charged with armed robbery, robbery and second-degree assault, and theft less than $100.