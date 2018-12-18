Calvert County

These were among reports received by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-535-2800 or 301-855-1194, the Crime Solvers line at 410-535-2880 or the state police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400.

DUNKIRK AREA

FRAUD

Town Center Blvd., 10600 block, Dec. 9. A 25-year-old man was arrested at a pharmacy in a discount retail store for trying to obtain a prescription for medication that was not in his name. he was charged with obtaining drugs by fraud and obtaining a prescription by fraud.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Stone Dr., 10 p.m. Dec. 7 to 9 a.m. Dec. 8. A wooden sign personalized with a location and the family’s last name was stolen from a driveway.

VANDALISM

Old Town Rd., 3800 block, Dec. 4-6. The touch screen on a Redbox machine outside a convenience store was damaged.

LUSBY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Rawhide Rd., 8 p.m. Dec. 2 to 9 a.m. Dec. 3. An iPad, a DVD player, numerous DVDs, CDs and $50 cash were stolen from a vehicle.

FRAUD

Calvert Blvd., Dec. 4. A man reported his credit card was missing. The card was used multiple times in St. Mary’s County, with charges totaling $619.36.

OWINGS AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Pony Trail, noon-2 p.m. Nov. 28. Packages delivered to a residence were taken.

ST. LEONARD AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Mayflower Ct., Dec. 3. A large-screen TV delivered to a residence was stolen.

Charles County

There were no reports received from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

St. Mary's County

These w ere among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

ASSAULT

Old Rolling Rd., 22500 block, Dec. 10. A 28-year-old California man, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault after he bit a person and took a cellphone.

ASSAULT/ROBBERY

Three Notch Rd., 22800 block, Dec. 5. A 17-year-old Great Mills man was arrested and charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm by minor handgun on person, firearm use/felony, loaded handgun on person, first- and second-degree assault, and theft less than $100.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULT

Oregon Way, 45000 block, Dec. 9. A 60-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested after he assaulted two people. He was charged with second-degree assault.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Creeping Primrose Lane, 10:45 a.m. Dec. 3. A male was seen on video surveillance taking a package that had been delivered to a residence.

RIDGE AREA

ROBBERY

Point Lookout Rd., 13000 block, Dec. 12. A male robbed a female bank patron of cash at gunpoint when she finished using an ATM, then fled on foot. Police later arrested a 30-year-old Ridge man who had open warrants for arrests in Calvert and Charles counties. He was charged with armed robbery, robbery and second-degree assault, and theft less than $100.