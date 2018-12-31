Calvert County

These were among reports received by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-535-2800 or 301-855-1194, the Crime Solvers line at 410-535-2880 or the state police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

ARRESTS

Dares Beach Rd. at Good Day Market, Dec. 19. Two women, ages 50, and 22, were arrested following a traffic stop. Both have been charged with multiple thefts and possession of illegal drugs.

Charles County

There were no reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

St. Mary's County

These w ere among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

ASSAULT

Winterberry Way, 43700 block, Dec. 17. A 34-year-old California woman was arrested at a residence after she struck a person repeatedly in the head and face with a cellphone. The assailant was charged with second-degree assault.

GREAT MILLS AREA

WEAPONS VIOLATION ARREST

Village Ct., 21300 block, Dec. 26. A 27-year-old Great Mills man was arrested after he fled during a traffic stop and charged with second-degree assault, handgun on person, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and obstruction and hindering an arrest.