Calvert County

These were among reports received by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-535-2800 or 301-855-1194, the Crime Solvers line at 410-535-2880 or the state police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400.

DUNKIRK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Plaza Dr., 2900 block, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 20. A cellphone was stolen from an auto-parts store.

LUSBY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cordova Dr., Dec. 12. A package delivered to a residence, was stolen.

Deadwood Dr., Dec. 23. A tool bag was stolen from a vehicle.

H G Trueman Rd., 11800 block, 11:57 a.m. Dec. 16. A man in a convenience store took a Milky Way candy bar and fled.

H G Trueman Rd., 11800 block, 5:20 p.m. Dec. 16. A man entered a convenience store, took two bottles of Hennessy and fled.

Redeye Rd., Dec. 18. A package delivered to a residence was stolen.

Santa Cruz Dr., 7 p.m. Dec. 16 to 1 p.m. Dec. 17. A person attempted to enter a residence by force and damaged property around the residence.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFTS-BREAK-INS

Calvert Towne Dr., 6:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Dec. 19. Several laptops, Xbox consoles, and video games were stolen from a residence.

Solomon’s Island Rd. N., 600 block, Dec. 21. A man in a grocery store consumed a beverage without paying for it. When police approached, he struck an officer in the chest. The 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft and assault on a law enforcement officer.

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Crofton Ct., 9 p.m. Dec. 16 to 9 a.m. Dec. 17. The rear window of a vehicle was damaged.

SOLOMONS AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

H G Trueman Rd., 13400 block, Dec. 18. A woman parked at a fast-food restaurant reported that someone damaged the front passenger window of her vehicle.

SAINT LEONARD AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Woods Rd., Dec. 18. A battery that belonged to a piece of construction equipment, was stolen from the side of a shop.

Charles County

There were no reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

St. Mary's County

These w ere among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

First Colony Way, Dec. 23. A man stole two laptops, clothing, and other merchandise in a large plastic bin at a retail store. He fled in a Ford Super Duty truck.

Miramar Way, 45000 block, Dec. 21. A 21-year-old woman was arrested at a discount retail store after she attempted to leave with a set of wireless headphones that had not been purchased.

Miramar Way, 45000 block, Dec. 24. A 47-year-old Ridge woman was arrested at a discount retail store after she took the price tag off a backpack and filled the backpack with merchandise. The woman had already been served a notice not to trespass at the store. She was charged with theft and trespass.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

INDECENT EXPOSURE

New Market Rd., 37600 block, Dec. 22. A man exited a vehicle, exposed his genitals in the middle of an intersection and urinated on the ground as vehicles drove past. The 24-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure and resisting arrest.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Merchants Lane, 40900 block, Dec. 23. A 33-year-old Leonardtown man was charged with theft via criminal citation when it was determined he stole items from the Family Dollar Store while he was employed there.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULT

Shining Willow Lane, 45600 block, Dec. 23. A 37-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested for grabbing a person by the throat during an argument. He was charged with second-degree assault.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Mechanicsville area, Dec. 22. A 30-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for first-degree burglary.